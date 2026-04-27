It Took the Colorado Rockies 233 Days to Finally Do This Again

Truth be told, the Colorado Rockies haven't been the best baseball team in Major League Baseball in a handful of seasons. Their last postseason appearance came back in 2018, and they haven't finished over .500 since.

And after a dreadful 2025 season, the Rockies know they have nothing to lose in 2026, and look to be playing very freely. Their success has led them to a 13-16 record through 29 games, as they just took down the New York Mets in a three-game series sweep even despite a postponement.

In their recent victory over the Mets, Colorado achieved something that it hasn't been able to do since Sept. 5 of 2025, marking 233 days.

Rockies Toss First Shutout in 233 Days

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On the back of Chase Dollander, who is turning into one of the better homegrown pitching prospects for the Rockies, and relievers Seth Halvorsen and Zach Agnos, Colorado tossed its first shutout in 233 days.

The longest the Rockies have not thrown a shutout is 220 games, a streak broken last season against the St. Louis Cardinals. Shutouts are rare for this team, especially since they have to play 81 games at Coors Field, one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the MLB.

What Rockies fans should take away from the victory is that there is a significant amount of fight in this team compared to 2025. 2025 felt like an anomaly for Colorado, but with literally nothing to lose and everything to prove, this roster is playing to its strengths.

Following the victory, Dollander spoke to the media, revealing he feels the same way about this group of players so far, nearing the end of the first month of the season.

"This team doesn't quit ... this team is special. We have a chance to do something special. So keep an eye out for us, it's going to be fun," Dollander said via Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post on X (formerly Twitter).

Colorado Rockies Chase Dollander (32) celebrates with teammates. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

If the Rockies' pitching staff, led by veterans and up-and-comers alike, continues to find success, it could be a fun summer in Colorado. Keep in mind they play in one of the hardest divisions in the MLB, and that it's unlikely they will toss a handful of shutouts this season. But they don't need shutouts to win games.

Of the 13 wins in 2026, the Rockies have four one-run victories to their name, meaning the other nine victories have had some run insurance to support. It's not like Colorado is getting away with sneaky wins; they've been all hard-fought and earned.