Rockies Takeaways From Road Series Sweep of Struggling New York Mets

It might feel disheartening to look at the NL West and see the Colorado Rockies still sitting at the bottom, but this ballclub is inching closer and closer to .500. With 13 now sitting in the win column for the Rockies, they are not even close to the worst team in baseball.

At the pace Colorado is going, this team could be making history for themselves in a positive way with one of the biggest single-season turnarounds as the Rockies just took another series victory in sweeping fashion against the New York Mets.

The season is nearly 30 games in, so it feels less and less like a fluke that the Rockies are figuring out how to win games. Everybody is learning a lot about this ballclub as the year goes on and the Mets series spelled out a few more things about this team.

The pitching staff is looking much better, as it allowed a measly four combined runs with one shutout. Mickey Moniak is the best the order has to offer right now

Bullpen and Starting Rotation Rolling

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It has been a painfully long time since a pair of starters from the Rockies were able to go seven innings in the same series, but it happened against the Mets as both Chase Dollander and Michael Lorenzen held their ground in New York.

There was only one earned run combined between the pair as Dollander held the Mets scoreless in the Rockies' win to secure the sweep.

But strong starters are not going to be the only aspect of a staff that will win games, so after seeing how the 'pen performed, it isn't shocking that the Rockies swept the Mets. In nearly eight innings of relief, only a pair of runs were scored against Colorado.

Moniak is as Consistent as They Come

Acknowledging Moniak takes nothing away from Hunter Goodman's two-run bomb in the series finale. But Moniak has been making contact since this season started, as he is on pace for what would easily be the best season of his career.

The @Rockies win both games of today's doubleheader to complete the sweep over the Mets! 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/Z6G9pkx4je — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2026

Moniak found a hit in all three of the games against the Mets so it isn't shocking that his batting average on the year is steadily climbing and now sits at .316 to complement a near .685 slugging percentage.

After this series, Moniak leads the team in homers and runners brought home while also dominating batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS (amongst starters).

Colorado now has the day off before finishing up the month in Cincinnati to take on the Reds. This is a tough team known for hitting homers; it will be a test, to say the least. Win or lose, this Rockies team is one to get behind as they will be far from the wrong side of history in 2026.