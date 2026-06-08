Kyle Freeland Sets Rockies Franchise Record in Loss to Brewers

The Colorado Rockies were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday as they lost 12-4 and were outscored in the series 28-12. But there was a silver lining despite the loss and sweep on Sunday at the hands of Milwaukee.

Veteran lefty Kyle Freeland took the franchise lead in innings pitched in his career and now stands alone. Freeland has now thrown 1313.1 innings, but when he set the record, that record sat at 1312.2 innings.

That is a ton of innings to throw and the fact that he has remained with the Rockies for his whole career despite struggling this year and the last couple seasons. It says a lot about how committed he is to eventually retiring in Colorado purple.

And the fact that the start that he put up against the Brewers was not all that bad in only giving up three runs and getting a standing ovation once he became the innings pitched leader. Freeland is going to go down as a franchise great one day despite not having great numbers in his career.

The Rockies are most likely not going to make the playoffs this season and should explore all options of selling as the deadline approaches in August. But one thing the Rockies should do is hold on to Freeland despite his struggles and the fact that he holds a record in Rockies history.

Freeland will also be of help to the rookies who come to pitch in the future

When things are all said and done, Freeland should retire as a Rockie since he has been pitching for them going on ten seasons now. And knowing that he is a major part of their pitching staff and has been there so long, he could be a great mentor.

Freeland could be a mentor for guys like Chase Dollander and others that come into the Rockies organization looking to be a starting pitcher. Dollander is currently on the injured list for Colorado but should be getting pointers from a guy like Freeland in the dugout while watching the games.

May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Freeland has been pitching for this organization longer than most of the guys that are on the current staff. He should definitely know what he is talking about and should be able to help those that need help with their arsenals and see what he can do to help them and their careers down the line.