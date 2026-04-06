Latest MLB Power Rankings Hint at Progress for Colorado Rockies

Coming off an offseason that saw a lot of change for the Colorado Rockies from the front office down onto the field with the coaching staff and roster, there is a different feeling through the first nine games of the season.

After being swept by the Miami Marlins to begin the season, the Rockies took two out of three from the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays in Canada. They returned to Coors Field over the weekend and dropped two out of three to the Philadelphia Phillies. At 3-6 to begin the season after their first three series is something Colorado will take.

Sure, it could be a game or two better in terms of wins and losses, as the games against the Marlins were there for the taking. Owen Caissie's walk-off home run in the series final with two out and the Rockies leading 3-2 was a gut-wrenching loss. However, it says a lot that manager Warren Schaffer won three of their next six games.

After dropping the series to the Phillies, the Rockies will welcome the Houston Astros in for three games beginning on Monday night. They will do so with a promising outlook from one MLB writer.

Rockies Slowly Showing Improvement in One Area Early in 2026

Kyle Freeland | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his latest power rankings through the first week and a half of the season. Colorado began the season near the bottom, as expected, but its 3-6 start has vaulted it up to No. 24 in its newest rankings.

They even find themselves ahead of the Boston Red Sox and Blue Jays. Who would have thought that was possible coming out of spring training? So far, so good when it comes to the bullpen for Schaeffer.

"There are 15 teams with a worse ERA than the Rockies right now, and the bullpen has been downright stout with a 2.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 43.1 innings, the third highest reliever workload in baseball. This isn't suddenly going to be a playoff team, but they might not lose 100 games for the first time since 2022. That's something!,'' wrote Reuter.

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer (34) watches his team take the field. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Again, it's early in the season, but the numbers and results don't lie. Aside from the Rockies creating havoc on the bases, their pitching, both starting and relief, has been a surprise. New president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, brought in some veterans for both the starting rotation and the bullpen.

As Reuters wrote, Colorado isn't going to be a playoff team this year, or maybe anytime soon, but losing fewer than 100 games would be a great start toward turning things around. It's just nine games, but things feel different for the first time in a long time in 2026.