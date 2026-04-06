Rockies Pitching Staff Continues Positive Highlight Reel After Phillies Win

There weren't many positive statements that could be made about the Colorado Rockies last season, especially their pitching staff. All around, it was easily the worst in baseball despite having some strong arms in the bullpen, but maybe that is starting to turn around.

The Rockies held one of the top offenses in baseball this year, the Miami Marlins (surprise), to no more than four runs scored. Then, went into the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre in Toronto and not only found their second win ever in Canada, but their third to secure the series.

Containing the Blue Jays is not an easy task, and Colorado is starting to show that this might not be a fluke. Yes, they dropped the series to the Philadelphia Phillies, but after the Phillies blowout in the Rockies' home opener, the staff held them to three combined runs the next two games.

TOMOYUKI SUGANO HAD A DAY👏🏼👏🏼



6 IP

4 H

1 ER

1 BB

5 Ks pic.twitter.com/vyXtugVA9r — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) April 5, 2026

The bullpen is headlined right now with Jimmy Herget, Brennan Bernardino, and Jaden Hill. All three have been nearly perfect this year.

It isn't often that good things can be said about the starting rotation for the Rockies, especially more than one player, as both Kyle Freeland and Tomoyuki Sugano have been exceptional. Sugano leads the two with a WHIP under 1.00 and a 1.69 ERA, but Freeland is right behind him.

Bullpen Highlights

Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget (44) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Between Bernardino, Hill, and Herget, they have pitched a combined 13.1 innings where only two runs have been scored, with Herget leading the way with a perfect 0.00 ERA. But the latest that was fun to watch was Bernardino against the Phillies.

Bernardino came into the eighth inning of the finale against the Phillies, and it was a three-up, three-down inning, which included the retirement of Kyle Schwarber.

Sugano and Bernardino are easily the best pickups that the Rockies had this offseason, as they are both providing much-needed help inside the staff.

It is more than safe to say that the Rockies did not have an easy go of things to start the year regarding their strength of schedule, and it doesn't get much better moving forward.

Colorado now has to face the Houston Astros, who have put up the most runs in baseball, twice in the next 10 days. Then will have to travel to California to take on the reigning world champs. Don't expect this team to be over .500 when they come back to Denver, but don't bet on them getting blown out either.