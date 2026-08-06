Mickey Moniak's Reasons for Re-Signing With Rockies Comes Down to Belief

The Colorado Rockies realized what a steal they had in multi-talented outfielder Mickey Moniak. That's why, after the trade deadline passed, the franchise decided that he needed to extend his stay in the Mile High State. In essence, they liked it, so they put a ring on it... just like the song says.

Except it was a contract extension in this case, one that will keep the 28-year-old playing near the Rocky Mountains for the foreseeable future. And for the former first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, it's not just a chance to stay with the Rockies, it's a chance to help rebuild the team's legacy for the fans.

On Tuesday, Moniak and the organization came to terms on a $16.25 million, two-year contract that covers the 2027 and '28 seasons. The rising star will receive $7.25 million next year, which would have been his final one before reaching arbitration eligibility. Instead, he'll then make $9 million in 2028, which avoids him making a trip to the free agent market anytime soon.

Mickey Moniak on why he wanted to stay in Colorado:



"I truly believe in what we're doing here. I truly believe in the human beings we have here from the top down... This is a place that's starving for winning baseball."



He believes the #Rockies can bring October baseball back… pic.twitter.com/CZ9V3BPGRF — Eli Whitney (@eliwhtney17) August 4, 2026

"I think [the future is] one of the main reasons that I didn't want to go anywhere; I truly believe in what we're doing here. I truly believe in the human beings we have here from the top down," Moniak told the media after signing his new contract. "This is a place that's starving for winning baseball. You can just tell over a year-and-a-half being here ...The fans are here every day; they are to support us, through thick and thin... Just to bring winning baseball to Colorado would truly mean the world."

Moniak Finally Made It

Moniak celebrates after hitting a triple | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't always been an easy road for Moniak. Considering his lofty draft status, you would think he would be the golden child of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Instead, he was seemingly tossed around like baseball's version of a boomerang, circling through two organizations before landing in Denver.

Eventually, the Phils shipped him to the West Coast and the Los Angeles Angels in a 2022 deal for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. After three seasons of injury and inconsistency, Moniak was unceremoniously released. That's when Colorado and Coors Field came calling.

With the Rox, he's been outstanding, healthy, and has displayed the skills that made him the 'chosen one' of the 2016 amateur selection process. Though his path may have changed in the seven years since, that winding road has led him to the Rocky Mountain high he's currently on.