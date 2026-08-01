Is Outfielder Mickey Moniak Part of the Colorado Rockies' Future Plans?

For Mickey Moniak, finding a home with the Colorado Rockies represented a turning point in his Major League Baseball career. The 28-year-old outfielder, who took a couple of detours on his way to Denver, couldn't have mapped out a much better coming-of-age plan.

Moniak began his career as the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and he was projected to be a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Phillies franchise. Instead, he was dealt away to the Los Angeles Angels in their 2022 deal for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. After three seasons of injury and inconsistency, the formerly vaunted prospect was unceremoniously released.

He signed with the Rockies that offseason and has flourished. This season, the multi-talented hitter is batting .278, with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, and an .881 OPS, and he's certainly helped solidify the Colorado lineup and become a reliable clutch player. However, for those same qualities, he may not be a Rockie for much longer. A matter of days, even.

Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy are two players the Rockies should deal at the MLB trade deadline. | Shapiro and Piro w/ @Shapalicious @MediaByAP pic.twitter.com/3qAogJg8Ft — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) July 31, 2026

With the clock striking midnight on the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline on Monday, Moniak's name has surfaced as a potential move with a contender. And while he might fit in well with Warren Schaeffer's squad right now, he may very well end up yielding more future value for the organization with a trade.

Should Rockies Trade the Young Veteran?

Moniak, before a game against the San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moniak signed a one-year option, with a club option for 2027, so he is a 'safe' player whether he goes or stays. If he remains with the Rockies, they still have a player in his 20s who has been through the trials and tribulations his young teammates will face. Being a former first overall selection, he's quite familiar with the pressure that players like Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday will face when they step on the stage of The Show. So, as a leader and mentor, he could add to his overarching value by producing at the plate and serving as a mentor in the locker room.

However, all the appealing reasons to keep him are part of what makes him appealing to a big-market, contending club. He's the kind of player a squad like the Seattle Mariners or San Diego Padres could take on for the remainder of the season, knowing they have all the cards in their hand regarding his future.

That type of situation makes Moniak even more of a commodity and would likely result in a higher return. Particularly if the Rockies don't envision him as part of their future.

While it's highly likely that Monika will be on the move, he really shouldn't be. With the labor uncertainty of 2027 looming, and Moniak a happy camper near the Rocky Mountains? They should consider what his value will be when all the smoke clears, and clear a space for him at Coors Field if they can.