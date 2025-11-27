3 Treasures Rockies Should Be Thankful for After Enduring Brutal Season
The Colorado Rockies have taken quite a beating throughout their 2025 campaign and into the offseason. However, not everything went awry for the franchise; there have been some quality decisions and moves made so far, which will help the Rockies move forward from their catastrophic season.
With Thanksgiving here, Colorado should join in with fans across the nation and look at the silver lining of the Rockies' year. There's plenty for the franchise to be thankful for, despite things not aligning quite yet. Here are three of the most valuable treasures the club can proudly claim from this year.
Retaining Warren Schaeffer
This one is a top-of-the-line treasure for the Rockies. Schaeffer has now erased interim from his title, as he is now their full-time manager. To have a manager as well-respected, experienced and passionate as he is, Colorado is quite fortunate to have him on its side.
Schaeffer brings stability to the club, which the Rockies have been in dire need of. Retaining him was a step in the right direction if they want to see more success come their way next year.
Hiring of Paul DePodesta
A new face was added to Colorado's front office: Paul DePodesta. As an analytics mastermind, it's only fitting that DePodesta is the Rockies' new president of baseball operations. He is a wealth of knowledge and comes with a unique background that is likely to serve the franchise well.
So far, his transition to Colorado has appeared seamless — his eagerness to turn the team into winning potential is apparent. Of course, this won't be an immediate turnaround, but he has the opportunity to change the franchise for the better.
Young Talent Emerges
Things may not have meshed well for the Rockies this season, or in the seasons prior, but there is undeniably great talent lingering on the team. Players are waiting for their turn in the spotlight, and it looks like their younger talents are beginning to emerge.
One of their notable youngsters is Warming Bernabel, who made his debut on July 26, 2025 against the Baltimore Orioles. His first month playing at the professional level was impressive for such a young player.
He smacked two homers, two doubles and posted three RBIs across five games in July. If he can enter 2026 as he did his first month in the Major Leagues, Colorado could have a star on its hands.