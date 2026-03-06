Adam Laskey Should Have the Rockies Considering Final Move Before Opening Day

The Colorado Rockies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon, 10-8, bringing the team to 6-7 this spring training.

Before the Brewers game, the Rockies lost to the juggernaut Team USA 14-4 in an exhibition matchup on Wednesday. Colorado’s pitching has been off lately, especially coming from its bullpen. Reliever Adam Laskey had a tough day against the Brewers.

In spring training, he's posted a 1-1 record with a 7.20 ERA, allowing eight hits, four earned runs, and one home run in five innings of work.

Rockies Are Facing Bullpen Issues and Must Figure It Out Quickly

Colorado Rockies pitcher Zach Agnos | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old left-handed pitcher had a productive season last year at Double-A. Laskey had good control of his pitches last year. The way he attacked the strike zone was impressive. During his time in the minors last season, he posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.291 WHIP, 50 strikeouts, 13 walks, allowed one home run, and 55 hits.

As good as that sounds, he hasn't delivered a feel-good performance so far this spring. He's not the only reliever struggling for the organization, but with the short innings he's throwing, Laskey hasn't been productive. The truth is, he's just not getting the job done for the Rockies. It's basically a continuation of his performance at Triple-A, where he allowed a 4.68 ERA through 32 innings.

Whether it's his confidence or his losing command, it's code red right now for Laskey. He's a former prospect from the Miami Marlins, whom the Rockies invited to spring training on February 5th. If things don’t turn around, Colorado could try to play around and trade Laskey and maybe one or two more players for a relief pitcher in either the American League or National League.

It would be interesting to get someone like Raisel Iglesias from the Atlanta Braves. Understandably, it can be a risky move in this situation. Besides, a major consideration is that Colorado is in a rebuilding phase, and Iglesias might feel he has a better chance to win with a team like Atlanta. It's tempting to get someone like Iglesias, but one can only dream of the scenario.

The Rockies could most likely trade or release Laskey and other relievers, such as 29-year-old Ryan Miller, who also has not had an impressive spring so far. The team could trade one of two of their relief pitchers and keep it safe by adding another pitcher that won't cost them too much. Colorado is trying to keep it low and smooth and sticking with what they have.

The Rockies are built by developing young talent and the presence of veterans in the clubhouse. There's still more work to be done. The bullpen needs to be better, and hopefully the regular season is a different story compared to spring training.