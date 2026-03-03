Three Biggest Takeaways From Rockies' Spring Training Loss to Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies fell to the Dodgers 7-5 on Monday afternoon in Scottsdale, Ariz.. The Rockies are now 6-5 this spring, and despite the loss, there are plenty of strong takeaways from this game.

The Rockies' Offense Hasn't Been a Problem

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado slugged three extra-base hits on Monday, including back-to-back homers from Mickey Moniak and Kyle Karros in the sixth inning. Jake McCarthy notched a triple in the fifth inning, raising his spring training batting average to .389.

After three straight games with just three runs each, the Rockies' offense returned on Monday with the sixth game of 5+ runs this spring. For Colorado to propel this strong offensive production into the regular season, it'll heavily rely on Moniak.

Moniak had the best season of his career last year with 24 bombs and a .270/.306/.518 slash line. He's now hitting .625 this spring.

Bullpen Struggles Continue

Colorado Rockies pitcher Welinton Herrera. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

We don't want the alarms to sound too loud because it is still spring training after all, but the bullpen struggled again on Monday. Jimmy Herget started the game allowing just two hits and one run over two innings of work.

Welinton Herrera entered in the third inning in relief and faced the minimum in his first inning of work. In the fourth inning, Herrera allowed a two run bomb measured at 458 feet to James Tibbs III.

Herrera spent a majority of last season at Double-A where he posted a 3.50 ERA in 37 games in relief.

Parker Mushinski threw a scoreless fifth inning before Adam Laskey came in. Laskey allowed two runs on five hits across three innings. The 27-year-old lefty posted a 4.11 ERA across 27 games (19 starts) in 2025 between Double-A and Triple-A.

Finally, 29-year-old Ryan Miller came in in the ninth and allowed two runs, including a solo shot on a middle-middle changeup to first baseman Joseph Vetrano.

Unfortunately, the bullpen allowing runs has been a common theme of spring training. The Rockies' pen allowed seven runs across seven innings in Sunday's loss to the Guardians, and 11 runs across seven innings on Saturday.

Zac Veen Continues To Thrive

Colorado Rockies right fielder Zac Veen. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It was good to see left fielder Zac Veen walk twice, including walking in a run in the ninth inning. Veen was down 1-2 but took two straight close pitches to force the walk. Veen struggled during his limited time in the big leagues last season.

The rookie posted a .118/.189/.235 slash line over across 12 games last April. Despite the disappointing April debut, Veen dominated Triple-A. He posted a .289/.354/.468 slash line across 90 games for the Albuquerque Isotopes.

So far this spring he's hit two homers and batting .286 in eight games.