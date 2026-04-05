Chase Dollander Shows Promise in Relief Outing vs. Phillies Despite Taking Loss

The Colorado Rockies got a very encouraging performance from Chase Dollander on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite being responsible for the run that would give the Phillies the victory in the end, Dollander had some of his best stuff on the mound.

Last season was a difficult first year in the majors for Dollander. He was getting shelled at the plate, and the franchise lost 119 games. Yeah, not an ideal way to start your MLB career. But this offseason and as time continues to pass, Dollander stayed locked in, and it's shown early on.

Against the Phillies, Dollander's final line score was 4.1 innings, allowing four hits, one run, one walk, and striking out six. In doing so, Dollander threw 71 pitches in relief for Jimmy Herget, 49 of which were strikes.

The Rockies have a difficult time when it comes to pitching at Coors Field, and that was apparent last season, but if Dollander continues to pitch as he did on Saturday while playing at Coors, Colorado might have a future ace on their hands.

Dollander Breaks Down his Fastball Command

Colorado Rockies Chase Dollander (32) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Following his outing against Philadelphia, Dollander spoke with Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post (subscription required) to discuss how his fastball command has helped him feel more confident on the mound, which was apparent against the Phillies.

"It's something that I've been working on all offseason, leading up to this, it's just fastball command," Dollander said in his postgame. "I live for the high-level situations, and today was one of those, and it was a lot of fun."

Just because Dollander didn't start the game for the Rockies doesn't mean his preparation is any different than when he was a starter in the rotation. In fact, Dollander revealed his mindset as he looks to find a solidified spot in Colorado's starting five.

"I'm treating every time I go out there like a start, just keeping my mind and body prepared in that way,"he said.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitche. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, the Rockies still fell short to the Phillies in what was a better-contested fight. The Rockies might not have a very high ceiling this season when it comes to competing for a playoff spot, but it's an important season for young guys like Dollander to continue to find their footing.

As Colorado looks to find its way back into the win column, rest assured that if the pitching keeps the game within one run, the offense should be able to capitalize on an opportunity.