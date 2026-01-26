Colorado Rockies Positional Group Cracks Top 20 in Depth Chart Entering 2026
The Colorado Rockies have quietly added more talent to their roster after a disastrous season in 2025. While the moves they've made this offseason haven't been ground-shaking, they have been moves that have impressed some fans across the league.
The Rockies might not have a ton of established talent on their roster for the 2026 season, but what they do have is things moving in the right direction. Things can only go up from here in the Mile High City, and that's been showcased in the latest positional depth chart projection power rankings.
Which Position Cracks the Top 20?
According to FanGraphs, Colorado's shortstop position cracks the Top 20 in the MLB in terms of depth pieces and players with high-end success projections. Ranking as the 18th-best team at the shortstop position, the Rockies rank above the likes of the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, and Detroit Tigers, all of which were playoff teams in 2025.
Led by Ezequiel Tovar, the Rockies' shortstop signed through the 2030 campaign following his seven-year extension, and featuring the newly signed UTL player Willi Castro, the Rockies have some upside both defensively and at the plate for the upcoming campaign.
Last season, Tovar took a step back in the power department, hitting nine home runs in 2025 and 26 in 2024. However, in a franchise that saw a ton of bleak days, Tovar was still a respectable player when he hit the field. Keep in mind, Tovar was only 23 last season, so the prime years are on the way.
Also listed in the FanGraphs depth chart projections is Ryan Ritter, who made his debut last season for Colorado. The former fourth-round pick in the 2022 installment of the MLB Draft, Ritter played in 60 games and was a 0.3 WAR player.
Having hit with power in the minor leagues, the Rockies are hopeful Ritter can find his power stroke at the MLB level in 2026. His defense was also servicable, having been better suited to the second base position. Still young, Ritter has the upside as well that Rockies fans should look forward to.
FanGraphs projects Tovar to be the best of the bunch and to finish with a 2.8 WAR in 2026. But if Castro and Ritter begin the season hot, as well as tossing Tyler Freeman into the mix, perhaps the Rockies could possess a Top 15 positional depth come the All-Star break.
Maybe that's a stretch, but anything has to be a better than the product on the field last season.