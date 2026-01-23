Free Agent Utility Man and Rockies Officially Finalize $12.8 Million Deal
Infielder and outfielder Willi Castro and the Colorado Rockies agree to a two-year, $12.8 million contract.
The deal got finalized on Thursday, January 22. Castro will be playing for a fourth different uniform entering his eighth season in the big leagues.
Castro’s Versatility and Experience Bring High Value
The 28–year-old is a workhorse. As a utility player, he does whatever the team asks him to do. The Rockies are getting a player who became an All-Star in 2024 with the Minnesota Twins. In that season, he played 158 games, the most of his career.
Castro also had a career-high in runs (89), hits (138), doubles (31), home runs (12), and RBIs (60). The only area that wasn’t good, and it’s also his career high, was in strikeouts (150).
Regardless, he finally found success in his second season with the Twins. Before joining Minnesota, he spent his first four seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He made his debut in August 2019.
During the 2025 season, Willi had an enjoyable journey, spending time with two different ball clubs, including the Twins, before being traded to the Chicago Cubs.
In 120 games, Castro slashed .226/.313/.366 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs. Aside from playing all the outfield positions, Castro also proved that he can play other positions, such as third base and shortstop.
Interestingly, he also got to pitch in one game with the Twins. It’s sometimes comical when players come into the game as a pitcher, but this proves that Castro will do anything to help a team win.
In addition, Castro is a switch-hitter. So he can put the ball in all directions of the field.
A true professional baseball player is unselfish and won’t mind getting reps in any position on the field. One of the key components of growing as a ball player is stepping out of your comfort zone and listening to instructions.
If Castro can somehow repeat what he did in 2024, then the addition becomes a steal for the Rockies. Another upside of getting a player like Castro is that he brings experience to the infield and outfield.
The Rockies have a young team with rising and potential future stars. He can be a leader and mentor to the young core of Kyle Karros and Ryan Ritter. Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is expecting to have a bounce-back season and stay healthy on the field.
Getting a player like Castro can take some of the load off Tovar. Therefore, the Rockies have options entering the new season.