Colorado Still Has One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

Fresh off the worst season in franchise history, the Colorado Rockies brass is aiming for a massive turnaround. The Rockies are in the midst of the worst three-year stretch in team history, but that may change this season.

They didn't make any splashy trades or huge signings, but Colorado's front office went for a low-key, under-the-radar offseason. Adding players such as Willi Castro, Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, and Tomoyuki Sugano certainly raised the floor, but was it enough for contention?

The Rockies went hard in attacking the starting rotation, which was one of the worst in the history of the sport last season. The Rockies' starting pitcher with the lowest ERA was ace Kyle Freeland's 4.98, who also led the league in losses.

Everyone else who made 7+ starts posted a 6.33+ ERA at best. In response, Colorado moved on from longtime starter Germán Márquez and Bradley Blalock in favor of the aforementioned trio. Adding Lorenzen and Quintana not only gives the Rockies' rotation stable reliability, but it also provides them with ample veteran presence.

The Colorado Rockies Placed Big Emphasis on Veteran Starting Pitching This Offseason

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The two starters have pitched in a combined 778 games, and bring 25-total years of MLB experience to the table.

Sungano isn't as proven in the majors, with just one year under his belt at age 36. Sungano pitched a dozen years in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan before joining the Orioles last season.

These additions are a great start, but still leave an incomplete rotation. As it stands, second-year pitcher Chase Dollander, Ryan Feltner, and Antonio Senzatela will likely be battling for the fifth spot in the rotation. Dollander was Colorado's top-ranked prospect last season before spending the majority of the season with the Rockies.

Senzatela is in the midst of the last season of his 5-year $50.5 million contract extension with a club option for 2027.

To sure up the rotation and add more competition to the end of it, the Rockies have a couple of options. There are still strong names in free agency, like Lucas Giolito or a cheaper option, Tyler Anderson. Trades could become a part of the picture, but Colorado has been reluctant to make major trades this offseason.

The Rockies Should Check on the Price of Shane Baz Before Opening Day

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Trading for a guy like Shane Baz, who was traded to the Orioles, would make sense. Baz is going to make just $3.5 million this season, which should work within the Rockies' remaining budget. His 4.87 2025 ERA was much higher than his 3.06 ERA through 14 starts in 2024.

He has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but had a healthy 2025. Baz has a high floor and would provide ample competition to the end, if not the middle, of Colorado's rotation.

If the Orioles don't want to trade him, there are still multiple options in free agency. The Rockies have a chance to continue to make this rotation competitive in 2026, but should add some depth to ensure it is up for the long season ahead.