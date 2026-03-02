Rockies Ace Kyle Freeland Thrown Into the Fire for Spring Debut

The Colorado Rockies' spring training has gone over well for the franchise that finished with 119 losses last season. Collecting six wins so far this spring, perhaps it's an indication of better days to come for Colorado.

The Rockies have done well this spring, all without getting a start from their ace for the 2026 campaign, Kyle Freeland. Freeland is looking to bounce back in a big way from his 2025 campaign, both performance-wise and health-wise.

So far this spring, Freeland has progressed well in his bullpen sessions, having not shown any signs of discomfort in his back. Now, the Colorado ace will get his spring workload increased this Wednesday against a team of professional hitters.

Freeland's Spring Training Debut Set

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) delivers a pitch | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, Kyle Freeland will make his spring debut on Wednesday in a World Baseball Classic exhibition against Team USA. With the World Baseball Classic right around the corner, this is perfect for Freeland to showcase his skills and hopefully rebound.

Team USA consists of the likes of American League MVP Aaron Judge, AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh, Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt, Bobby Witt Jr., and Kyle Schwarber. Freeland has faced this type of competition before in his career, but none that seem so back-to-back.

It's been a rough go of things for Freeland ERA-wise since his second season at the Major League level, but that's to be expected, having to pitch a majority of games at Coors Field. The Team USA-Rockies exhibition game is set to take place in Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, giving him home-field advantage.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) makes a face on a pitch to home plate. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

What will be encouraging to look for on Wednesday is how Freeland approaches these major league hitters. If Freeland can locate and miss bats in his first outing of the spring, it's more encouraging than if he were to do the same against minor leaguers looking to make the MLB roster.

On top of how he performs, keep close watch on how Freeland looks in between pitches on the mound. Will his back spasms spike up? Will that be an issue for 2026 as well? Those are things to keep in mind this week when he makes his debut.

Freeland led the National League last season in losses with 17, yet he was a 1.7 WAR player for the Rockies. He's always been a trooper for the franchise, consistently being relied on to make a start every five games. Having Freeland in 2026 will be massively important for Colorado.