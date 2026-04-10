Denver Broncos Ownership Group Becomes Largest Minority Owner in Colorado Rockies

After several years of losing seasons, the Colorado Rockies have made many moves this year to change the team's direction. Today may mark the biggest move yet.

The Penner Sports Group has joined the Rockies ownership group through a 40% minority stake. Colorado made the announcement on Friday morning, April 10.

According to the press release, the Monfort family will remain the team’s majority owners while running day-to-day operations. Dick Monfort will continue as the chairman and CEO, with newly appointed Walker Monfort leading the everyday operations as the Club’s president.

Greg and Carrie Penner are stakeholders in the Denver Broncos, with Greg serving as the team's CEO and his wife and partner holding various roles within the team. Reports indicate that the Penners will continue their heavy involvement in the Broncos while having no day-to-day dealings with the Rockies.

In a prepared statement released by Colorado, Dick Monfort talked about the decision.

“I’ve had the pleasure to build a strong relationship with Greg and Carrie over the past few years. For many reasons, including their recent success with the Broncos, we know we are gaining much more than just financial support in this partnership with Penner Sports Group.

“Greg and Carrie have proven that they share the same passion for our region and a strong commitment to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to add them to the Colorado Rockies’ ownership group as we best position this franchise for long-term sustained success.”

After acquiring the Denver Broncos in August of 2022, the Penner family saw an opportunity with the Rockies and has thus far enjoyed their time as NFL owners. They expressed equal enthusiasm about joining the MLB organization through their statement.

“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Denver sports community through a minority partnership with the Colorado Rockies. This investment from Penner Sports Group reflects our deep appreciation for what the Rockies mean to this region, the passion of their fans and our confidence in the future of the franchise.

“Our family’s had such a positive experience with the Broncos, reinforcing our interest in partnering with another team in this dynamic sports market. We’ve enjoyed getting to know the Monforts and are grateful to join Dick and Charlie in the Rockies’ ownership group along with the other partners.

“While our focus remains firmly on the Broncos, we look forward to being supportive, long-term partners of the Rockies and Major League Baseball. Go Rockies!”

The move has already been approved by Major League Baseball.