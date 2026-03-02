How the Colorado Rockies Are Actually Building Its Opening Day Roster

The Colorado Rockies are seeking the right balance and experimenting under their first full-year manager, Warren Schaeffer.

It's a different Rockies roster compared to last season. There are new faces on the active roster for the start of the 2026 season. Having a team with youth and a mix of veterans can be a successful formula for the Rockies.

Knowing how the elevation affects things in Colorado, the Rockies will see which pitcher can thrive playing in Coors Field. Anything can happen this season.

The Rockies Must Have A Roster That Can Stay Durable

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A Rotation of Veterans

Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta added several arms over 34, including Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, and Tomoyuki Sugano.

The fifth starter will be a competitive battle. The Rockies have options in who will win that fifth and final spot. Here is the prediction of the Rockies' starting rotation:

Kyle Freeland

Michael Lorenzen

Ryan Feltner

Jose Quintana

Chase Dollander

Ryan Feltner has battled injuries. The 29-year-old suffered back spasms and shoulder injuries, preventing him from performing in 2025. He's determined to have a breakout season.

He had a lot of momentum in his final 15 starts of the 2024 season. Feltner posted a 2.75 ERA and finished with a career-high 162 1/3 innings. Feltner has been building his weight-room capacity and getting himself ready for the new season. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and produce.

Flexibility on the Infield

The Rockies' acquisition of Willi Castro was a smart move. We know the Rockies' future at shortstop is Ezequel Tovar. However, the Rockies organization is being cautious. They want to make sure they have an extra body on hand in case something goes south. Castro is a former All-Star and a versatile defender.

Eduoard Julien is known for playing second base, but he can also play first base if the Rockies need him there. It all depends on many situations and circumstances. Julien is one of the players on the Rockies roster who must prove his worth.

In terms of first base, TJ Rumfield is a front-office option to serve that position. He has the size, length, and youth to play the position. Rumfield is having an impressive start to the spring so far.

Current Roster and Opening Day Prediction Lineup

Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Tyler Freeman, 2B

Mickey Moniak, DH

Hunter Goodman, C

Kyle Karros, 3B

Jordan Beck, RF

Brenton Doyle, CF

Jake McCarthy, LF

TJ Rumfield, 1B

The lineup can change overnight, and especially in the next few weeks. If, for some reason, Freeman can't okay second base to start the season, then Castro is the leading man to take the spot.