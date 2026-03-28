Michael Lorenzen Brings Extensive Experience vs. Marlins Into Rockies Debut

While the Colorado Rockies didn't get the start they were searching for on opening day, dropping the season opener to the Miami Marlins 2-1, they have another crack at getting in the win column early. Colorado will send out free agent addition Michael Lorenzen to lead them to victory.

Lorenzen has been very vocal about wanting to find successful ways to pitch at Coors Field, but luckily for him, that's a task for another start. On Saturday, Lorenzen faces off against a team he's become very familiar with throughout his MLB career.

Lorezen Career Stats vs Marlins Heading into Rox Debut

Team Italy pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) throws to the plate. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Colorado signed Lorenzen this offseason to provide veteran leadership to the rotation, and having been in the league since 2015, Lorenzen has seen his fair share of opponents at the plate. Since 2015, the Rockies starter has competed against Miami 19 times, according to Sports Reference, marking his 20th in game two of 2026.

Across the 19 games vs the Marlins, Lorenzen has seen several roles in victory and defeat. His first two appearances against Miami were when he took the mound as a starter for the Cincinnati Reds, pitching in 13 innings, collecting 10 strikeouts, and allowing four runs in total.

Sticking with the Reds, Lorenzen didn't get another start against the Marlins until 2018, but appeared five times from 2016-17 out of the bullpen. After leaving the Reds, Lorenzen has taken on the Marlins as a member of the Los Angeles Angels (2022), Philadelphia Phillies (2023), and Texas Rangers (2024).

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen (21) celebrates the Reds' win. | Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

His official stats ahead of his Rockies debut, Lorenzen has a career ERA of 2.33 across 54 innings, 46 strikeouts, 15 walks, and two saves. Lorenzen has allowed just three runs to Miami since 2022, which bodes well for Colorado searching for their first win of 2026.

He might not have pitched very well in spring training, but Lorenzen was a strong asset to Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Knowing that he has strikeout stuff in his arsenal, the defense behind him better be ready for the balls that do get put in play.

Lorenzen's work will be cut out for him. This Marlins team has sneaky good contact at the plate, but so long as Lorenzen keeps them at bay early, it will be hard for Miami to get things going. They're a team that feeds off of each other, so Lorenzen has to avoid being the victim to getting a rally started.