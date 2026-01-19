One Key Reason Rockies Could Experience Boost During Upcoming Season
The Colorado Rockies seem to have hit rock bottom in 2025 after wrapping up their campaign 43-119. The entire season was tough to watch, as the Rockies faced loss after loss, each defeat resulting in more criticism.
Heading into their next campaign, Colorado has been making some adjustments, but there haven't been many noteworthy moves made to their roster. The one exception to this was when right-hander Michael Lorenzen signed with the franchise as a free agent on Jan. 15 on a one-year deal.
Now, the 34-year-old is reuniting with the Rockies' current pitching coach Alon Leichman. Already having formed a bond nearly a decade ago, rooted in their mutual knack for understanding pitching, there is a strong foundation that's likely going to serve Colorado well this season.
Lorenzen-Leichman Bond Will Benefit Rockies
Lorenzen is coming to Colorado after playing with the Kansas City Royals for two seasons, where he registered a 4.12 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP through 32 games. The Rockies are in deep need of arms, so signing Lorenzen is expected to provide some immediate support on the mound.
Joining him for a first-year experience with Colorado is Leichman, who was brought on by the franchise back in December in a flurry of staff adjustments. Previously, he had served as the Miami Marlins' assistant pitching coach.
According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Leichman expressed his excitement for having Lorenzen with the ball club and the overall energy of the pitching staff.
"That’s the dream, right?" Leichman said. "We’re in la-la land right now. Everyone is feeling their best. It’s going to get tested once the season starts and adversity hits. If we continue this environment when we get knocked down a little bit, that’s going to be the true testament.”
Lorenzen will inevitably be challenged while pitching in Colorado, between the altitude of Coors Field and simply being new to the Rockies environment, but he comes with 11 years of MLB experience. He's played around the map for several years, and already having a relationship with Leichman is going to provide an additional boost of confidence.
He has not shown much concern for pitching at Coors Field, but there's a long line of pitchers who proved the stadium to be a tough obstacle to overcome. Fortunately, he's naturally a curious player who thrives with learning and comes with a willingness to adapt, which is only going to help.