Report Indicates Rockies Offseason Priorities Lie Beyond Adding to Pitching Room
The Colorado Rockies have a lot of work to do when it comes to fielding a competitive roster for the 2026 season and beyond. After an atrocious 2025 campaign in which they just barely scraped by not having the worst record in MLB history, it is clear that change was needed to come, and it has, at least for the front office. Some key roster moves have been made to open up space on the Major League roster, which is a good start.
There is a pretty clear gap on the team when it comes to pitching, and that will definitely be the biggest source of discussions for much of the winter. However, that is not the only issue, as the team has a pretty clear gap between their best prospects and their starters.
Despite having some extremely exciting names down in the farm system, it is going to take time to develop them, and rushing them has led to poor results.
Two specific positions tie into that notion, and recently, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required) discussed which could be filled by veterans for the time being.
What is Another Key Priority for Rockies During the Winter?
In the recent piece by Saunders, he noted that there are two specific infield positions that could receive a short-term veteran influx to try and bridge the gap for 2026. He stated the following regarding that:
"The club will likely sign a veteran to play first or second base, at least for the short term."
In addition, he discussed Michael Toglia being let go previously, as well as noting it was unclear whether Warming Bernable was considered a viable starter, which was confirmed as he was put on waivers and elected free agency shortly after this report. Following this, Saunders discussed prospect Charlie Condon's status at first base and how he could play into the decision long-term:
"Prospect Charlie Condon is viewed as the first baseman of the future, but he would have to explode at the minor league level to get a call to the majors in 2026."
Given that Condon was still getting used to the Double-A level in 2025, it may take some time for his promotion to Triple-A to be awarded. With 55 games put away there, he has decent experience; it is just a matter of finding his production once again. Until then, though, it may be worth investing in a platoon option or short-term starter, just to ensure the position is dealt with for the time being.