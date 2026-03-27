Rockies Add Valente Bellozo to 40-Man Roster Ahead of Opening Day

The Colorado Rockies made a pitching move just ahead of Opening Day. The team selected the contract of right-hander Valente Bellozo before optioning him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

To make room on the roster, the Rockies transferred RJ Petit to the 60-day injured list after elbow surgery.

Bellozo Added as Organizational Depth

Bellozo signed a minor league deal with Colorado in the offseason after being granted free agency from the Miami Marlins.

The newly announced move suggests the team valued his ability to provide immediate pitching depth. Bellozo had been in the conversations late in spring training for a starting position but failed to produce what the Rockies wanted to see in spring training.

Bellozo appeared in five spring training games, starting in one. He pitched a total of 15.2 innings producing a 6.32 ERA, giving up 11 earned runs and gathering nine strikeouts.

Bellozo will be able to work on things at Triple-A and serve as depth if the team needs to make any early-season adjustments.

Given how the Rockies made this move suggests that there was an opt-out clause within Bellozo’s contract and the team didn’t want to lose him.

Petit’s Move Opens Roster Space

The Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of RHP

Valente Bellozo and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.



Additionally, RHP RJ Petit has been placed on the 60-day injured list.



Colorado has a full 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) March 26, 2026

Petit ended up having Tommy John surgery so he will be out the entire 2026 season. Moving him to the 60-day IL allowed the team to put Bellozo on the 40-man roster without making any other cuts.

It’s no secret that Colorado struggled last year when it came to pitching. Honestly, it was more than just last year. Coors Field is not friendly to pitchers but it certainly isn’t impossible. Visiting teams come in and get the job done.

The Rockies have trouble recruiting established pitchers in free agency because of the challenges in Denver. This may start to explain why they keep players like Vellozo. His two years with the Miami Marlins didn’t yield a lot of playing time and he regressed in 2025 over 2024.

Over his two years in Miami he went 4-8, starting 19 games and pitching 150 innings. He posted a 4.20 ERA, threw 98 strikeouts with 44 walks.

While Bellozo won’t open the season in the Major Leagues, his addition to the 40-man roster will give the Rockies one more option as a potential move up going forward.

Injuries have already shown up, as everyone knows they will, and in the case that the Rockies need more pitching, the team is hoping Bellozo can be a significant contributor, whether that is as a starter or reliever.