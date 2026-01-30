Rockies Reunite Valente Bellozo With Former Marlins Coach in Latest Move

Per sources, the #Rockies have signed former Marlins RHP Valente Bellozo to a minor league contract.



Bellozo, 26, has a 4.20 ERA across 150 MLB innings. The Marlins outrighted Bellozo after this season.



A starter by trade, Bellozo has an above average slider and limits walks. pic.twitter.com/6Xw5D7PYV1