Rockies Reunite Valente Bellozo With Former Marlins Coach in Latest Move
The Colorado Rockies continue to make moves in the offseason to bolster and re-evaluate their roster. They are showing no signs of slowing down now, after starting out with what everyone deemed early-on as another failed offseason.
Recently, the team has made strategic additions of veterans and added depth in needed areas. After a tough 2025 campaign of 119 losses, the front office has shifted to lineup construction in hopes of a more competitive 2026 season.
Just recently, the Rockies made a flurry of moves that underscore their newfound inspiration and perspective shift. They acquired Edouard Julien and Pierson Ohl from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Jace Kiminska and cash considerations.
To clear space on the roster, Colorado opted to designate Yanquiel Fernández for assignment and then also dealt Angel Chivilli to the New York Yankees for T.J. Rumfield.
The Rockies proved today that they are not done.
From Free Agent to New Opportunity in Colorado
The team agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Valente Bellozo. The 26-year-old Mexican-born pitcher has now signed with the team on a minor league contract with hopes that he can be a depth piece for the 2026 season.
The move also reunites Bellozo with Alon Leichman, the Rockies’ new lead pitching coach. The pair worked together in the Miami Marlins organization.
Bellozo entered free agency after being outrighted by the Marlins 40-man roster following the 2025 season. In that year, he logged a 1-4 record with a 4.65 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP across 81.1 innings pitched. While with Miami, he worked as both a starter and a reliever.
The right-hander was originally signed by the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2017. He worked his way through the minors before he was traded to the Marlins in 2024. Ultimately, he made his MLB debut on June 26, 2024 when he threw five scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no walks. Overall, it was a memorable first look on the big-league stage.
Following his debut, his MLB results were mixed. According to Baseball Savant, Bellozo relies on six different pitches. Over the two seasons on the MLB mound, he increased his usage of his cutter and found some success with his fastball.
Bellozo’s cutter features noticeable cutting action and natural sink, which makes it harder for hitters to square up, especially given that it is delivered at a relatively modest velocity. He chose this pitch about 35% of the time in 2025.
What This Means for the Rockies
For Colorado, signing Bellozo represents a low-risk, high-potential move as the club continues to try to develop pitching depth. He brings big-league experience, a history of handling multiple roles, and a familiarity with a coach now in a position to help him grow even more.
The connection between Bellozo and Leichman is a point to ponder, and it seems as though his former coach must believe the talent can add to the Rockies organization. Leichman is known for his analytical approach, and knowing that he probably played a role in signing Bellozo, offers hope that he can get the pitcher to maximize his effectiveness at a higher level of competition.
It is no secret that Colorado needs help in the pitching department. The recent moves are starting to prove an organizational focus shift aimed at improving run prevention, which is tough to do in Coors Field, and an overall increase in staff performance.
Bellozo’s addition to the team fits the broader vision, giving the club more options at a low risk. All eyes will be on the new pitching lineup come spring training.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on February 12 followed by position players on February 17. Cactus League games begin on February 20 and that includes the Rockies. The team will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:10 PM local time at Salt River Fields in Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.