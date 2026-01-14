Rockies Announce Franchise Legend to Attend Fan Fest at Coors Field
The Colorado Rockies will hold their annual Rockies Fest on Saturday, January 24, at Coors Field.
The annual fan fest began in 2009. Ever since then, fans have become eager to come to this event and enjoy themselves.
Many former and current Rockies will be in attendance, but we learned that one person will attend and will mainly increase the number of fans for this year's event.
Who Is That Special Guest To Make An Appearance at Rockies Fest?
The best of the best, Todd Helton. The Hall of Fame first baseman who spent his entire career with the Rockies will be at Rockies Fest. Helton was a five-time National League All-Star, a four-time NL Silver Slugger, a three-time NL Gold Glove winner and an NL batting title. While he never won the NL MVP, he came closest in 2000 when he finished fifth in voting.
It’s going to be a memorable day for the city of Denver. For those who don’t know what makes this festival exciting, it is that players and coaches will sign autographs. In addition, there will be Q&A sessions, a baseball card show, a garage sale, kids' activities, and even a behind-the-scenes fan experience. The festival has so much to offer.
Rockies Fest will feature player/coach autograph sessions, Q&A sessions, behind-the-scenes fan experiences, Kids' activities, Rockies Family Feud, Garage Sale, baseball card show, and many more exciting events. One of the cool games many fans will want to play is “Rockies Family Feud.” It’s based on one of the best game shows in the world.
Some of the current players and members that will be in attendance are Jordan Beck, Chase Dollander, Brenton Doyle, Kyle Freeland, Tyler Freeman, Hunter Goodman, Kyle Karros, Mickey Moniak, Victor Vodnik
Helton isn't the only former Rockies player that will be in attendance. Along with Helton, other former players set to appear include Garrett Atkins, Clint Barmes, Charlie Blackmon, Vinny Castilla, Aaron Cook, Ubaldo Jimenez, and Hall of Fame slugger Larry Walker.
President Walker Monfort, President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta, General Manager Josh Byrnes, and Manager Warren Schaeffer will take the opportunity to hold a Q&A session.
Many people will be focusing on asking about the team's direction, especially since fans don’t want to see another 100-loss season. Hopefully, the fans don’t have to suffer another rough season. The Rockies have many top prospects that can help change all that.