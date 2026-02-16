Rockies’ Brenton Doyle Ready to Rebound After Challenging 2025 Season
The Colorado Rockies have been making some substantial changes both in its front office and on the field during this offseason. It is clear that a shift in philosophy is finally overtaking the team, and it has been a long time coming.
Many of the veterans of the team are embracing the changes and that includes center fielder Brenton Doyle. He suffered some trials and tribulations throughout the 2025 season, but that is not deterring him from seeking to be better in 2026.
Doyle Has His Mind Sharp and Poise for the 2026 Season
The 27-year-old is entering his fourth season with the Rockies. He’s played his entire career for the team. His ability to compete, work hard, and be an elite defender made him a quick beloved figure in Colorado.
Doyle is a two-time Gold Glove winner (2023, 2024). That makes him the first Rockies player since Nolan Arenado to win back-to-back Gold Gloves. The goals for 2026 are clear: Doyle is looking to add a third Gold Glove this season, along with helping the Rockies win games.
The 2025 season was rough for Doyle. His performance at the plate was inconsistent, and perhaps his focus wasn’t there. Doyle hit a slash line of .233/.274/.376 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 117 hits, and 138 strikeouts in 138 games.
Over the course of his career, Doyle has posted much better stats including a career WAR of 4.9. His slash line in 2024 was .260/.317/.446 with 23 home runs, 72 RBIs and 141 hits.
Doyle was not alone in his decline in 2025; the Rockies, who finished the season 43-119, had many players struggling throughout the year.
Doyle showed some progress in the second half of the season when he batted .287 and .779 OPS after the All-Star break. It was a great bounce-back performance after what seemed like a disastrous first half. In an interview with Thomas Harding of mlb.com, Doyle revealed he was also dealing with tough times off the field.
His wife had a miscarriage early in the 2025 season. Doyle took some time off to spend time with his family, but regrets not spending more time with them. Seven days wasn’t enough. However, the off-season helped him a lot by giving him time for his family.
“I regret how quickly I rushed back into the season,” Doyle said. “Maybe I should’ve taken more time with my wife, to be there for her and my family. She’s super-extroverted -- the complete opposite of me. But opposites attract. She’s my rock, and she’s a rock star.
“The offseason was a good time to catch up on family time and be there.”
Doyle seems to be in a happy place at this moment. His family is in good spirits. Doyle was recently honored by having his high school and college numbers retired. Everything is clicking at the right time for Doyle. His focus is to become a better all-around player for the Rockies.
Along with his renewed spirit, Doyle has a manager, Warren Schaeffer, who believes in him and expects him to be better every day.
Doyle is an example of staying positive and of the mind being stronger than feelings. Having a great support system helped him get through the rough moments both on and off the field.
Doyle’s mission for a strong season begins in spring training, and the Rockies have high hopes that he becomes an All-Star very soon.