Rockies Ezequiel Tovar Shines in World Baseball Classic as Venezuela Eliminates Japan

The World Baseball Classic has been nothing short of incredible this year. Team USA will face a dominant Dominican Republic team in one semifinal.

The other semifinal will feature a red-hot Team Italy against Venezuela, who just knocked off WBC favorites, Japan.

Venezuela's team has a lot of star power. Ronald Acuña Jr, Jackson Chourio and Wilyer Abreu are three of the more exciting players on the team. However, Ezequiel Tovar, the Colorado Rockies' starting shortstop, is flying under the radar.

During the World Baseball Classic, Tovar is 6-for-9 with four runs scored, three doubles and two stolen bases. After a down year in 2025, the Rockies have to be excited about how Tovar is playing in this tournament.

Ezequiel Tovar's Game Against Japan

Ezequiel Tovar had three hits against Japan on Saturday night. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Samurai Japan is the reigning champion in the WBC. They were expected to be back in the Gold Medal game against Team USA this year. But Venezuela had other plans. Acuña homered in the first inning, while Maikel Garcia and Abreu each hit a clutch home run.

It was Tovar who provided the energy, though. The 24-year-old had three hits in four at-bats, including two doubles. One of those two-baggers was a hustle play in the eighth inning. He then went on to score from second base on a pick-off attempt that went awry.

TEAM VENEZUELA ADDS ANOTHER 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/SZSjQ9dHlK — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2026

The run extended Venezuela's lead to three, which ended up being the final score. With that, Tovar showed he still has what it takes to be an elite shortstop.

Tovar Playing Meaningful Baseball is Huge Asset

Ezequiel Tovar batted .253 last season. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Colorado is far from playing meaningful baseball. The team has definitely improved, but they still have plenty of work to do before they start playing baseball in October again.

The good news is Tovar is experiencing that playoff feeling in the World Baseball Classic. Players always seem to be a little more fired up when representing their country, and that makes for some high-pressure games. Because of this, Tovar is gaining valuable experience playing shortstop for Venezuela.

Last year, the shortstop slashed .253/.294/.400 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 44 runs scored over 95 games. It was not the year he was hoping to have, but Tovar's play in the World Baseball Classic is proving that he is ready to bounce back in 2026.

When the Rockies start playing playoff baseball again, Tovar will be more than ready to lead the clubhouse.

As mentioned, Tovar and Venezuela will take on Italy in the semifinals. That game will take place Monday night at Loan Depot Park in Miami.