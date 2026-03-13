Rockies Offensive Outburst Fueled by New Approach at the Plate

The Colorado Rockies underwent a full organizational restructuring this season. Warren Schaeffer will lead the charge as he was handed the full-time manager title. But the front office and coaching staff welcome a lot of new faces. One of those new faces is hitting coach Brett Pill.

Pill faces one of the biggest uphill battles in baseball as he looks to improve upon one of the worst offenses in the MLB last year. To do that, there were some big changes to be made, including the approach at the plate.

That new approach began to take shape on Thursday as Colorado crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-2. The team scored 11 runs in the fifth and sixth innings, while finishing the game with 11 hits, nine walks and just six strikeouts.

Projected starting outfielder Jordan Beck shed some light on that new approach in a post game media session.

"I think there was a good collection of taking balls, and I think there was a good collection of guys just passing the baton," Beck told Guerilla Sports' Suzie Hunter.

It is only spring training, but Thursday's game is a big step in the right direction.

Rockies New Approach at the Plate

Ezequiel Tovar Batted .253 last season. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The team's new approach at the plate, as Beck said, is to take balls and pass the baton.

Last season, the Rockies had the lowest walk percentage (6.7%) and second-highest strikeout percentage (25.9%) in the MLB. This spring, Colorado has already shown an improvement in both those categories. Their walk percentage is 10.7%, while their strikeout percentage is 20.8%.

Along with that, Colorado hit just .237 as a team during the 2025 season. This spring, they are batting .277 with an .853 OPS. Now, it is only spring training, and these stats hold no weight in the regular season, but it shows improvement.

These steps forward should give the Rockies a lot of confidence as opening day quickly approaches.

Two Players Standing Out

Charlie Condon owns an OPS of 1.298 this spring. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the Rockies, two players have made their presence known this spring.

Charlie Condon is having an outstanding spring. He is slashing .414/.471/.828 with three home runs and eight RBI. He is in the running to earn an opening day spot on the 26-man roster. Condon will have to battle Troy Johnson, Blaine Crim and TJ Rumfield for the first base role. But he is proving that his bat belongs in the lineup.

Jake McCarthy is the other player standing out. He was acquired via trade with the Diamondbacks this offseason, and it is turning out to be a great acquisition.

In spring training, McCarthy is slashing .286/.323/.429 with four RBI, four stolen bases, two doubles and one triple. Colorado has a full outfield, but McCarthy fits right in. With that, he should be a starter in one of the corner outfield positions.