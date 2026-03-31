Rockies First Baseman Putting Himself in Rookie of the Year Conversations

The Colorado Rockies are finally giving fans something to be excited about, and after the historically poor 2025 season that the team had, it is a breath of fresh air.

The Rockies are coming off a monstrous 14-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, no less. Yes, the ballclub is 1-3, but the pitching staff held the Miami Marlins to no more than four runs a game and contained the stacked offense that is the Jays to five.

But, the pitchers aren't the only ones shocking baseball right now, but their first baseman, who had his debut in their season opener, TJ Rumfield.

TJ Rumfield GOES YARD in the second for his first major league home run 💣#Rockies

pic.twitter.com/7q8f9D3gMB — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 28, 2026

Rumfield is not just performing the best all-around on his new team as the lone player with an OPS over 1.000, but is also competing with the top rookies in the National League, officially putting him on the radar for NL Rookie of the Year.

Amongst all rookies in the NL he is ranked near the top in every stat line:



*Note: This is looking at players with a minimum of 10 at-bats*

1.081 OPS- 3rd

.643 Slugging Percentage- 3rd

.438 On-Base Percentage- 2nd

.357 Batting Average- 3rd

Runs Batted In- 3rd

Home Runs- Tied for 1st

Total Hits- 3rd

Runs Scored- Tied for 1st

The way he is stepping up right now for his team will start to make him climb up the hitting order. In the lone game that he didn't have a hit (the final game of the Marlins series), he drew a walk, which led to him scoring a run.

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) rounds second base after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In the blowout against last year's reserve World champions, he went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs batted in to complement his first double of the season.

One thing is for certain: Rumfield is going to be a key piece to this offense as the year progresses. It seems like a massive leap, but watching Colorado play right now, it wouldn't be shocking if they end up near .500 this season with a Rookie of the Year winner when October rolls around.

Get to Know Rumfield

Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rumfield came to the organization in a late offseason trade with the New York Yankees as he was wasting away in their farm system. Colorado is reaping the benefits now.

The 25-year-old has been playing in the minors since and spent the majority of and all of 2025 in Triple-A. Due to no fault of his own, he hadn't gotten a chance yet to make an impact in the majors, but 2026 is already telling a much different story.

As fans continue to watch this young man grow as a player, the expectations continue to rise. It is easy to be sceptical regarding the Rockies, but Rumfield is giving plenty of reasons to bet on him.