One Rockies Prospect Inching Closer to Inevitable Major League Debut

It seems scary to even say it out loud, but the Colorado Rockies look like a real baseball team this spring training. The Rockies are 8-7-1 since training started, and it feels like a jinx when stating that the team doesn't look half bad.

It isn't often that trades work out in the favor of Colorado, but their latest which sent pitcher Aaron Chivilli to the New York Yankees, is starting to look like a win as infield prospect T.J. Rumfield is looking ready for his call up to the Majors.

Rumfield is looking like a veteran, not a prospect, swinging a bat since joining the Rockies' roster, as he has been exceptional in the 10 games that he has appeared in during spring training. In those 10 outings, Rumfield has four homers, five runs batted in, and four drawn walks.

Right now, the infield prospect has put everyone on notice for the right reason. He is batting over .350, with an on-base percentage of .500, to complement a .950 slugging percentage. It wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a spot on the 40-man, if not a starting spot at first base.

First is currently a battle between Rumfield and Charlie Condon. If Rumfield loses the starter battle, he would be a great bat to have coming off the bench with how he has looking is training, and a dominant 2025 performance in Triple-A.

More About Rumfield

Feb 17, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees T.J. Rumfield poses for a photo during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | New York Yankees Photos via Imagn Images

The 25-year-old has been in the farm system since he was drafted back in 2021 by the Philadelphia Phillies after he displayed an explosive bat at multiple collegiate programs. He spent a few months in the National League before the Phillies traded him to the Yankees.

Rumfield has spent a lot of time working through the minor league system, and by the time he entered Triple-A, he was ready to light every pitcher up, which he did.

In 2025 he spent the entirety of the season in Triple-A, where he played 138 games, slashing .285/.378/.447 with an unfathomable stat line. Rumfield tallied up 87 RBI, 16 home runs, 70 drawn walks, and 31 doubles.

If there is a player ready to be promoted to the Majors, it is Rumfield.

Maybe it was understandable for Rumfield not to hear his name called when sitting in the Yankees pipeline, but now that he is with the Rockies, they have nothing to lose but everything to gain. This should be the shot Rumfield has been working towards, and he is clearly ready to make the most of it.