Rockies Giving Fans Some Hope with Winning Record During Spring Training

If someone had access to the internet in 2025, they knew how poor the Colorado Rockies were, whether they followed baseball or not. Luckily, the Rockies stayed on the right side of history, but just barely, as the team ended up losing 119 games, two shy of the most losses in history.

Now, when a fanbase is simply rooting to not be the worst team ever, it is hard to put many expectations on the following season in only one offseason, but Colorado is definitely looking different than the team that was fielded just last year.

The kickoff for the 2026 season is rapidly approaching, which means spring training is coming to an end. At this point, the Rockies have played in 15 games and won eight of them, a .533 winning percentage.

\Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak (22) points skyward after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Colorado won five straight as they took down some of the top organizations, including the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants. They are still allowing too many runners to cross home plate, but keeping up with some of the better teams in baseball.

If the Rockies were to win an additional 38 games from their 2025 record, they would be .500 on the year. That expectation is far too high, but seeing the ballclub trending in the right direction is something to get excited about.

Spring Training Highlights

\ Colorado Rockies catcher Brett Sullivan (26) runs after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics in the first inning at Hohokam Stadium. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The first game that immediately comes to mind is against the Cubs, as they brought out one of their better starting pitchers, Jameson Taillon. Taillon was immediately taken advantage of as Mickey Moniak, as the lead-off man, hit a long ball into right field.

Then, the following inning, infield prospect TJ Rumfied hit a homer of his own against Taillon. The Rockies ran away with that game with a six-run inning in the fifth, and a five-run performance in the eighth.

Rumfield has yet to make his debut in the majors, but it is inevitable. The 25-year-old spent the entirety of 2025 in Triple-A, and finished the season with a .285 batting average, where he accumulated 87 runs batted in, 70 drawn walks, 16 homers, and 31 doubles.

But, Rumfield isn't the only player in the farm system trying to get on the roster, as Brett Sullivan is looking to step in as the backup catcher to Hunter Goodman. Sullivan has six hits in seven games with a .611 on-base percentage complemented by a 1.133 slugging percentage.

The Rockies are not going to be a playoff team this year by any means, but the organization will take little victories wherever they can get them, and there are plenty of wins going on inside their clubhouse this spring.