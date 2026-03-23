Rockies Have Two Pleasant Surprises Coming out of Spring Training

Going into his first spring training as president of baseball operations of the Colorado Rockies, Paul DePodesta didn't make many big moves for a team that was coming off another 100-loss season in 2025.

Instead, he kept a lot of his prospects and filled in the roster for manager Warren Schaeffer with some veterans. However, despite adding veterans, there is a need for some of Colorado's prospects to make an impact in 2026.

As the Rockies get ready to break camp to head to South Florida to open the 2026 season on Friday night against the Miami Marlins, they are going to do so with some prospects who have impressed this season, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

2 Rockies Prospects Are Ready for Opening Day

Kyle Karros | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that the Rockies didn't want to rush a lot of their prospects along if they were not ready, but two have stuck out and are worthy of beginning the season in the lineup on Opening Day, according to Harding.

"The Rockies beefed up the starting rotation and the position player group so they could avoid simply turning to young players, ready or not, when a hole developed. But two rookies -- first baseman TJ Rumfield, who has yet to debut, and third baseman Kyle Karros, who debuted last August -- have put up springs worthy of starting lineup slots. There will be more experience overall, with Michael Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sagano and Jose Quintana joining the rotation, and second baseman Willi Castro and outfielder Jake McCarthy being added to the lineup. But Rumfield and Karros do not look out of place in the season-opening lineup,'' Harding wrote.

Rumfield and Karros both earned spots on the Opening Day roster for Schaeffer. Rumfield was acquired from the New York Yankees for Angel Chivilli. Once seen as a prospect on the rise for the Yankees, Rumfield was buried at first base on the organization's depth chart. Landing in Colorado was a golden opportunity for him to make his MLB debut this season and that's going to happen.

As for Karros, he began spring training with nothing guaranteed, according to Schaeffer, and he had to go out and earn it. He did that, and he even opened some eyes with his defense at third base this spring. Unlike Rumfield, Karros has some MLB experience under his belt, and he's going to get more to begin the season.

There is nowhere to go but up for the Rockies this season, and if younger players like Rumfield and Karros can make an impact and cement a spot in the lineup, then that would be a nice step forward. Any experience they can get and prove that they belong is certainly going to help Colorado turn things around.