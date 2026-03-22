3 Rockies Players Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

Spring training is the time to take full advantage of the opportunities presented. A few players for the Colorado Rockies have taken full advantage this year.

With roster spots and roles still being finalized ahead of Opening Day, several names have not just increased their stock with the organization; they have likely pushed their way into the conversation for meaningful roles with the team.

Here are three players who have helped themselves the most this spring.

1. T.J. Rumfield — Seizing Control of First Base

Colorado Rockies first baseman T.J. Rumfield | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

T.J. Rumfield has made his mark and is one of the players who have reshaped this Rockies roster.

With the first base position wide open following offseason changes, Rumfield stepped in and delivered. He was brought to spring training as a non-roster invite, he made the most of that opportunity.

His consistent offensive production is a welcome addition to a struggling team. Through spring play, he has slashed .286/.368/.531 with .899 OPS, four home runs and 12 RBIs.

Rumfield can handle everyday at-bats. More importantly, he has shown an ability to drive the ball and limit empty plate appearances. Colorado has a dire need for this in this position.

Rumfield hasn’t just made the roster at this point; he has locked down the starting position at first base, especially after the announcement that Blaine Crim will not be ready for Opening Day.

2. Jordan Beck — Forcing His Way Back Into the Lineup

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Jordan Beck entered spring training needing to prove that he could continue to be a contributing part of the Rockies outfield. He has done exactly that.

Beck has flashed both power and athleticism during his time at the Cactus League. He has slashed an impressive .326/.420/.628 with 1.048 OPS, two home runs, and four RBIs in 43 at-bats.

Sure, spring training stats don’t always mean much, but these are a significant improvement over his 2025 numbers. During the dismal 2025 season for the team, Beck slashed .258/.317/.416 with .732 OPS, 16 home runs, and 53 RBIs over 148 games and 539 at-bats.

His ability to impact the ball has stood out and he really looks like he will have a significant impact offensively this year.

With an outfield already featuring Brenton Doyle and Jake McCarthy, Beck earned a roster spot and likely significant playing time.

3. Kyle Karros — Making Moves in the Infield

MLB Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kyle Karros continues to be impressive, but his performances in spring training have likely placed him into the starting role at third base.

During spring training, this young infielder has been one of the most productive hitters in camp. He has slashed .417/.462/.667 with 1.128 OPS, two home runs and eight RBIs in 36 at-bats.

Karros came into spring training after playing in 43 games for the Rockies last year. During those showings, he slashed .226/.308/.277 with .585 OPS, one home run and 9 RBIs in 137 at-bats.

Almost all of the projected lineups that have been presented show Karros taking the third base position on Opening Day. While the team hasn’t announced its final decision, Karros has certainly taken care of business.

The Bigger Picture

This year’s spring training had significant meaning for the Colorado team. After three straight 100+ loss seasons, changes had to come.

The team as a whole had to be better and the Cactus League was a time to see who was ready to take on real roles and produce for the Rockies.

T.J. Rumfield, Jordan Beck and Kyle Karros did just that.

Rumfield has proven himself worthy at first, turning what was a question mark with Michael Toglia leaving in the offseason.

Beck proved he can solidify the outfield and be a solid contributor to the team of Jake McCarthy and Brenton Doyle.

While Karros doesn’t have a lot of playing time in the minors, his performance this spring still proves he is ready for the chance at the big league roster yet again.