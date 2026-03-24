Rockies Make Key Roster Decisions After Spring Standouts Emerge

The Colorado Rockies are currently undergoing a restructuring, and through spring training, more decisions have been made. The Opening Day roster hasn’t been announced yet, but a series of recent moves announced reflect both performance-based and early-season adjustments.

As reported by Denver Gazette reporter, Kevin Henry, the Rockies optioned Seth Halvorsen to Triple-A, placed Tyler Freeman on the injured list, re-signed LHP Parker Mushinski to a minor league deal, and awarded Troy Johnston a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Colorado is about to be ready for the start of the season.

Seth Halvorsen Heads to Triple-A After Rough Spring

Colorado Rockies pitcher Seth Halvorsen | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Halvorsen entered spring training with an opportunity to make the bullpen for Colorado. Now, the decision has been made for him to start the campaign in Triple-A, and his spring performance made this an easy decision.

The Rockies struggled last year over all positions, but the pitching crew ranked at the bottom of the MLB. Clearly, this was a sore subject, and it can no longer be ignored or just blamed on the Coors Field effect. Moves have to be made, and the Rockies made a good one here.

In seven appearances, Halvorsen struggled to find consistency. He posted a disappointing 21.6 ERA over 5.0 innings, allowing 12 earned runs on eight hits, issuing 12 walks. All of this lead to a 4.00 WHIP.

This is not what the team wanted to see and noticeable command issues have to be addressed.

He walked more batters than he struck out, and his inconsistencies led to high-damage innings. Certainly, this is something the team can’t entertain in the MLB bullpen.

Hopefully, Halvorsen can spend his time at Triple-A and get things turned around so that he can be a contributing part of a team that really needs good pitching.

Tyler Freeman Opens Season on IL Despite Strong Spring

Colorado Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Rockies will unfortunately be without Tyler Freeman to start the season. He was placed on the injured list due to lower back inflammation.

After having put together a notable spring, this is disappointing. In limited spring training action, he hit .300 with a .440 on-base percentage and an .840 OPS. He showed strong plate discipline with three walks to just one strikeouts. He added to doubles and two stolen bases in his limited time on the field.

Freeman is a versatile player who can be found in multiple positions. Losing the utility man will require Colorado to rethink depth.

Parker Mushinski Returns as Left-Handed Depth Option

Parker Mushinski | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Colorado released Mushinski on Sunday, it was a bit of a surprise to see them re-sign him on a minor league contract. His spring performance explains both sides of that decision.

He appeared in eight games during spring training and posted a 10.38 ERA over 8.2 innings, allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits, with a 1.73 WHIP. He recorded 12 strikeouts but then also allowed two home runs and had trouble limiting damage.

The Rockies announced today that they have signed LHP Parker Mushinski to a Minor League contract.



Mushinski was released by the Rockies on Sunday after making eight appearances in Major League camp as a non-roster invitee. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) March 24, 2026

The strikeout ability looks to be there, but run prevention was not, and the Rockies got schooled last year regarding run prevention. Again, not something the organization wants to repeat.

Colorado must see something in him that they think they can reform or refine and bring him back into a depth option.

Troy Johnston Earns Opening Day Opportunity

MLB Colorado Rockies left fielder Troy Johnston | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Johnson earned his way onto the roster this spring. His presence on the field in the Cactus League made it hard to ignore that he deserved a spot.

In 22 games he slashed .358/.426/.547 with a .973 OPS in 53 at-bats. He hit one home run and had eight RBI with 12 strikeouts. He also stole three bases.

Johnston showed consistent contact and the ability to get on base. With Freeman sidelined and questions still surrounding the team about Opening Day roles, Johnston just had the door opened to become a meaningful part of the MLB team.

Looking Forward

These moves hopefully represent a team that is willing to admit when a player needs more time and not force them into positions they aren’t ready to play. The Rockies faced enough struggles in 2025; now is the time to start turning things around and making good decisions. Let’s hope these decisions play out to shape Colorado’s early-season trajectory upward. But really, was there any other direction to go?