Why Seth Halvorsen's Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results
In a perfect world, the Colorado Rockies would have the comeback season of a lifetime this year. But in truth, it would take a miracle for that to happen so quickly.
The Rockies are haunted by their three years of 100-plus losses, with their latest campaign being the most disappointing of all. Finishing 43-119 overall, Colorado has had their work cut out for it this offseason.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The ballclub was able to start adding to its starting rotation with the additions of Michael Lorenzen and Tomoyuki Sugano, but doubt still surrounds the franchise, and it will continue to do so until it can prove itself on the mound. Their rotation struggled endlessly last year—there's nowhere to go but up at this point.
Outside of the starting rotation, the Rockies have a bullpen packed with potential. Among the relievers looking to make a statement is Seth Halvorsen, who was among many to grapple with injury in 2025. Rather than focusing on logging stunners this year, remaining healthy throughout spring training is a must.
Halvorsen Should Prioritize Health
During Halvorsen's 2025 campaign, he recorded a 4.99 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 39.2 innings pitched through 42 games. However, the 26-year-old reliever didn't play past his Aug. 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Leading up to his final game of the year, his July stat sheet was frustrating, in which he logged a 9.95 ERA and five strikeouts across 6.1 innings pitched through seven games.
Halvorsen was ultimately sidelined due to a mild right flexor strain. For the remainder of the season, he was out of commission. As exciting as it would be to see him bounce back and start throwing flames on the mound, this is unlikely.
Instead, this spring, Halvorsen should prioritize remaining healthy. Earlier this week, he pitched in a bullpen session and is reportedly a "full-go this spring," as previously noted by Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
He's still relatively fresh into his professional career, having only made his MLB debut in late August 2024. There's still plenty of room for development here, but with a healthy body, his pitches are quite frightening for those at the plate; his lack of experience in the Major Leagues should not be underestimated.
Hopes are held high for Halvorsen this season, but his performance during spring training will be telling—is he poised for a comeback season alongside his Colorado teammates, or is he going to encounter a similar pattern?