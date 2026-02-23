Rockies’ Kyle Karros Sets High Goals for Himself as a Third Baseman
Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros is making a statement early in spring training.
Karros believes he is heading in the right direction, and he’s only just getting started, showing his full potential as a player.
Karros Wants To Be One of the Greats in Rockies History at Third Base Position
The Rockies had two players who cemented themselves as some of the best to play the third base position: Vinny Castilla and Nolan Arenado.
Arenado won the first eight of his 10 career Gold Gloves and made five All-Star appearances with the organization. Castilla took home three Silver Slugger Awards and made All-Star appearances.
The 23-year-old wants to join that same conversation someday. Karros is entering his second season with the Rockies, but it will be his first full season with the ballclub. At this time, he is considered to be one of the top prospects in their system.
Karros has a lot of raw talent, is well-disciplined, and has confidence in himself. He had a decent day at the plate against the Texas Rangers in the spring outing. Karros went 3-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. Unfortunately, the Rockies didn’t win the game, but his effort was noticed.
“I felt like I went up there with a better approach,” Karros said. “I was more of a hitter than a swinger today. So it felt good.”
Karros enjoys playing third base, and, by the way he expressed it after the game, he can’t see himself playing anywhere else. As a young man, he’s setting the bar very high in what he’s chasing after.
“I love third base,” Karros said. “I think my favorite part about baseball is always playing third base. I can take grounders forever, and I’ve always had this belief that doesn’t move me around because I’m tall. I can play third base at an elite level. I want to cement myself as one of the best third basemen to come through Colorado.”
The man spoke boldly with consideration, and the Rockies' coaching staff should be smiling to see this high standard that Karros is setting for himself. Now he has to back it up.
In 137 at-bats, Karros finished the 2025 season with a slashline of .226/.308/.277. His first career home run and only home run of the season came against the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The funny thing about it is that his father, Eric, played a bulk of his career with the Dodgers. Eric played 14 MLB seasons between the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland Athletics.