Rockies Linked as Best Possible Fit for Intriguing Free Agent First Baseman
Spring training is underway for the Colorado Rockies under first-year manager Warren Schaeffer and new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. It was a quiet offseason in terms of moves that were and were not made for a team coming off a 119-loss season.
That's not too surprising given that DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes are going to take their time in rebuilding Colorado. DePodesta addressed some needs through free agency and trades by bringing in some veterans to sprinkle around some of the younger players.
The Rockies have brought in an influx of infielders, but could still use a first baseman/DH that can supply Schaeffer some power. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report played matchmaker with some of the top free agents and linked the Rockies to former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
Rockies Listed As Landing Spot for Free Agent Rhys Hoskins
Colorado has been looking for power at first base and Hoskins is someone who could provide that. He fell out of the playing rotation for the Brewers and ended up missing the postseason after being left off the National League Division Series roster. Milwaukee declined his option early in the offseason, which allowed him to hit free agency.
"For a team that plays half its home games at Coors Field, the Rockies sure were a dismal offensive club last year,'' Rymer wrote. "There were many reasons for that, but the ones that stand out the most concern home runs and walks. There weren't nearly enough of either, as the Rockies ranked 25th in homers and 30th (i.e., dead-last) in walks.''
As for Hoskins, the 32-year-old slashed .237/.332/.416 last season in 90 games with 12 home runs and just 43 RBIs. The home runs and RBIs were a major drop off from the 26 homers and 82 driven in in 2024.
"We have two things that make Hoskins a good fit for Denver. With a 162-game average of 28 home runs, he had decent pop even in his disappointing two years with Milwaukee. He's also never had a year with a walk rate below double digits,'' wrote Rymer.
Hoskins still clearly has something left in his bat. The opportunity to play half his games at Coors Field should be intriguing to him. He's not going to go to the playoffs, but a one-year prove-it deal in the Mile High City could help find a home on a playoff roster next fall. There is nothing to lose and a lot to gain for DePodesta taking a flyer on Hoskins in 2026.