Rockies Most Underrated Pitcher Could Be Potential Trade Candidate
The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of rebuilding this offseason, but they haven't made any substantial moves to their roster. Consequently, there is still a high level of uncertainty and doubt surrounding the franchise ahead of spring training.
That's not to disregard the coaching adjustments that have been made, but a reliable roster is imperative to any ball club's success. One could argue that the lack of large-scale roster moves is simply due to the franchise being caught up in staffing changes, but regardless, the Rockies could find themselves with a handful of missed opportunities.
Colorado is not without talent, and in truth, it is equipped with quite a few underrated players, one of whom was recently named a potential trade candidate. The Rockies can't afford to lose any talent, but what are the chances of them waving goodbye to one of their pitchers?
Jimmy Herget Listed As "Maybe Gettable"
According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, watching Colorado's right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget be shipped out to another franchise isn't considered impossible at this point. Miller listed him as a "Maybe Gettable" trade candidate, stating, "... Perhaps he could be a major contributor in a bullpen that occasionally has leads to protect."
During his 2025 campaign with the Rockies, Herget registered a 2.48 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 83.1 innings pitched through 59 games. He began his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, followed by the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.
It wasn't until November 2024 that Herget began his latest stint with Colorado. Much of his time in the Major Leagues has been overshadowed, somewhat leaving him as a secret weapon.
"There was always a ‘but’ [before Colorado] ... like, ‘We love you, but you don’t throw hard enough,’ or, ‘We love you, but we don’t have a spot for you on the roster,’” he explained, per a report written last week by Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "Not to sound cocky, but I’m a very confident person when I’m on the mound. Confident in what I can do and how I can get people out. I’m grateful to the Rockies.”
Ultimately, Miller's statement of Herget being "maybe gettable" is accurate, but it's slim. In fact, there have reportedly been discussions of him transitioning to a starter this year. Not to mention, he recently agreed to a one-year, $1.55 million contract with Colorado.
With that, it's safe to assume that Herget will be with the ball club for at least another year, but anything is possible during the offseason — it's best not to rule out any potential scenarios.