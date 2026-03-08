Rockies Option Star Prospects to Minor Leagues as Opening Day Approaches
It seems like just yesterday that the 2025 World Series came to a close, and now Opening Day is right around the corner. As spring training starts to draw to a close, organizations are getting closer and closer to their 40-man roster including the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies are having a relatively impressive training, and they are starting to learn a lot about the players that will take the field, and those who will start 2026 in the minor league system, as five in their pipeline were recently optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Many of them are Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.
Just because this handful of guys will be playing in the farm system doesn't mean that they will stay there this season. There simply isn't a spot for them right now.
Rockies Roster Moves on March 8th
Colorado announced that four pitchers, as well as an outfielder, will be headed to Triple-A Albuquerque.
*LHP Welinton Herrera
* RHP Gabriel Hughes
* LHP Carson Palmquist
* LHP Luis Peralta
* OF Sterlin Thompson
Welington Herrera
Herrera has yet to make his major league debut, but the ballclub did take him to spring training. He has primarily been used as a reliever and has shown promise in Double-A, which is the furthest he has progressed until this promotion.
In 2025, he posted a 3.50 ERA in over 41 innings, and he is inching closer to his inevitable call-up to the show.
Gabriel Hughes
Hughes is showing a lot of positive signs as a starter. He was not utilized much in spring training, but in the four innings he pitched, he didn't allow a run. Colorado wants to see him continue that on in Triple-A before the pressure of a starter comes to be, but his debut could be this season.
Carson Palmquist
The 25-year-old made his debut during the 2025 season, but 34 earned runs in less than 10 starts is not what the Rockies can afford to put on the mound, or they will be the laughing stock again. Palmquist needs more time in Triple-A before he faces big league hitters again.
Luis Peralta
The Rockies have been hoping to see the Peralta that showed up at spring training, who posted a 2.25 ERA, as his time in the majors has been brutal, especially last season, as he finished with a near 9.50 ERA. He will start in Triple-A, but who knows what could come for his future and the relief staff.
Sterlin Thompson
After finishing 2025 with a near .300 batting average in Triple-A, there was high hope for Thompson this season. However, his struggles during spring training are better to just glance at, and not print. He will go back to the minors, with hope of figuring his swing out, and get back on track.
Every prospects path to the majors is different, and Colorado isn't known for their pipeline, but there is some promise that they are looking at going into 2026.
