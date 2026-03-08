Rockies Option Star Prospects to Minor Leagues as Opening Day Approaches

It seems like just yesterday that the 2025 World Series came to a close, and now Opening Day is right around the corner. As spring training starts to draw to a close, organizations are getting closer and closer to their 40-man roster including the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies are having a relatively impressive training, and they are starting to learn a lot about the players that will take the field, and those who will start 2026 in the minor league system, as five in their pipeline were recently optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Many of them are Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.

Just because this handful of guys will be playing in the farm system doesn't mean that they will stay there this season. There simply isn't a spot for them right now.

Rockies Roster Moves on March 8th

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carson Palmquist (45) pitches in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado announced that four pitchers, as well as an outfielder, will be headed to Triple-A Albuquerque.

*LHP Welinton Herrera

* RHP Gabriel Hughes

* LHP Carson Palmquist

* LHP Luis Peralta

* OF Sterlin Thompson

Welington Herrera

Herrera has yet to make his major league debut, but the ballclub did take him to spring training. He has primarily been used as a reliever and has shown promise in Double-A, which is the furthest he has progressed until this promotion.

In 2025, he posted a 3.50 ERA in over 41 innings, and he is inching closer to his inevitable call-up to the show.

#Rockies RHP Gabriel Hughes after pitching two innings, allowing no runs, no hits and one walk. pic.twitter.com/VcMR6iHOeb — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) February 22, 2025

Gabriel Hughes

Hughes is showing a lot of positive signs as a starter. He was not utilized much in spring training, but in the four innings he pitched, he didn't allow a run. Colorado wants to see him continue that on in Triple-A before the pressure of a starter comes to be, but his debut could be this season.

Carson Palmquist

Rockies pitcher Carson Palmquist (45) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old made his debut during the 2025 season, but 34 earned runs in less than 10 starts is not what the Rockies can afford to put on the mound, or they will be the laughing stock again. Palmquist needs more time in Triple-A before he faces big league hitters again.

Luis Peralta

The Rockies have been hoping to see the Peralta that showed up at spring training, who posted a 2.25 ERA, as his time in the majors has been brutal, especially last season, as he finished with a near 9.50 ERA. He will start in Triple-A, but who knows what could come for his future and the relief staff.

Sterlin Thompson

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Sterlin Thompson (30) poses for Photo Day at Salt River Fields. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After finishing 2025 with a near .300 batting average in Triple-A, there was high hope for Thompson this season. However, his struggles during spring training are better to just glance at, and not print. He will go back to the minors, with hope of figuring his swing out, and get back on track.

Every prospects path to the majors is different, and Colorado isn't known for their pipeline, but there is some promise that they are looking at going into 2026.