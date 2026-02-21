Rockies Pitcher's Chances of Redemption on Bubble After Spring Training Debut
Colorado Rockies right-handed Antonio Senzatela got the call to start the first game of Cactus League play for the Rockies with hopes of winning his starting job back.
Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer fully supports the pitcher, but he might have spoken too soon about his potential.
The Chances of Earning A Spot Could Be Slim for Senzatela
The 31-year-old enters his 10th season in the big leagues—all of them with the Rockies. The Venezuelan native had a very tough 2025 season. He posted a 4-15 record with a 6.65 ERA, giving up career highs in 192 hits and 22 home runs in 23 starts.
Senzatala only reached 10 wins just twice in his career. However, his best season was his rookie year in 2017, when he went 10-5 with a 4.68 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 20 starts.
Although his ERA is still high for that season, it’s one of his lowest throughout his big league career. Senzatala hasn’t posted an ERA less than 4.00. His career with the Rockies hasn’t been full of amazement. Throughout his nine years of service, he’s gone 43-59 with a 5.18 ERA in 145 starts.
Despite his struggles, the skipper believes he can redeem himself and decides to give him a chance to pitch.
“As of now, without playing a game, I see an energized human being,” Schaeffer said. “With a bunch of new people, with different ideas that could help him. Everything’s fresh. There’s a lot of optimism surrounding him, rightfully so. He’s still got a big arm.”
Schaeffer shared nothing but positive comments. Unfortunately for Senzatala, he can’t catch a break. Recently, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado took him deep in his first at-bat as a member of the Diamondbacks in the second inning. It was the only run he gave up, but it was a big one.
Arenado spent the first eight years of his career with the Rockies. He won a gold glove in each of those seasons. The 34-year-old made a loud and clear statement to his former team in the spring training opener.
As for Senzatala, this is not the start that he was hoping for. The same problems continue to haunt him. He’s struggling to get hitters out, and it’s tough because this is a pitch that has solid command. His fastballs reach the mid 90s, and he is a good groundball pitcher.
Senzatala’s hopes of playing in the regular season can go down the drain if he doesn’t figure it out this spring training. Schaeffer and the pitching coach must find some solutions to the problem.