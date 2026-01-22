Rockies Reliever Antonio Senzatela to Pitch for Team Venezuela in WBC
The Colorado Rockies will have to do without pitcher Antonio Senzatela for part of spring training as he will play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
His commitment was reported by Victor Boccone G. of BeisbolPlay.com on X (formerly Twitter). He also reported that a former Rockies starting pitcher, Germán Márquez, will also pitch for Team Venezuela.
About Antonio Senzatela
Senzatela has spent his entire Major League career with the Rockies, breaking into the Majors in 2017 when he went 10-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 36 games, including 20 starts. He has a career record of 43-59 with a 5.18 ERA. He missed most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons after he suffered an elbow injury and needed Tommy John surgery. He was the National League rookie of the year in May of 2017. He is in the final year of a five-year contract extension worth $50.5 million.
In the 2023 WBC, Venezuela went 4-0 in a group with the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Israel to advance into elimination play, where it lost to Team USA in the quarterfinals.
He pitched a full season in 2025, but he went from starter to reliever as he went 4-15 with a 6.65 ERA in 30 games (23 starts), including 73 strikeouts and 47 walks in 130 innings.
Team Venezuela will be in Group D with The Netherlands, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Israel. Venezuela’s opening game will be on March 6 against The Netherlands at loanDepot Park in Miami, the home of the Miami Marlins. Pool play will end on March 11. The top two teams in each pool will move on to bracket play, which starts on March 13. Quarterfinals are in Miami and Houston. Semifinals and finals are in Miami, with the championship game set for March 17.
Omar Lopez will return as the manager for Team Venezuela for the second straight tournament. His coaching staff will include Miguel Cabrera as hitting coach, Johan Santana as pitching coach and Victor Martinez as assistant manager. Gerardo Parr will coach outfield and baserunning, while Robinson Chirinos will serve as bench coach.
