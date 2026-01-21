Rockies Placed in Predictable Offseason Tier by One MLB Writer
One of the biggest question marks around MLB this offseason was the Colorado Rockies. It wasn't in terms of being a contender, but more in terms of who they were going to hire to run baseball operations and the early direction they were going to go.
In early November, they settled on Paul DePodesta as the president of baseball operations, and he hired Josh Byrnes as his general manager. He took the interim tag off manager Warren Schaeffer and began putting together a roster for the 2026 season. However, it has been small steps for an organization that has nowhere to go but up after a 119-loss 2025 season.
Unsurprisingly, the moves have been few and far between. Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) lists each MLB team in tiers for the 2026 offseason, and he placed the Rockies in a predictable one.
Placed in the 10th and final tier by Jennings in the 'But they're rebuilding, too, right?' and he asked a fair question.
"Their offseason started with cutting bait with Kyle Farmer, Thairo Estrada, and Michael Toglia. But rather than lean into a teardown, the rest of the Rockies’ winter has been small trades for left-hander Brennan Bernardino and outfielder Jake McCarthy, and signing utility man Willi Castro. Is that what this franchise needed?,'' asked Jennings.
This just might be what the organization needed. DePodesta is not rushing to make decisions in terms of shipping out some young talent that other teams would be interested in. He is also not spending a lot of money in free agency.
He did sign right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen and acquired Brennan Bernardino from the Boston Red Sox, but that was more of a minor move for bullpen depth, and a spot starter is needed. There are still some needs Colorado could use before spring training, but nothing big is expected.
The Rockies do have some young players who are foundation pieces to build around. Catcher Hunter Goodman, who had 31 home runs last season while slashing .278/.323/.520 in what was an All-Star season. Brenton Doyle in centerfield is another young, promising player, but he is also someone who is considered DePodesta's biggest trade chip at this moment.
This is going to take some years to turn around; it's not going to happen overnight. However, it appears that DePodesta is doing his due diligence before overreacting with a trade. Veteran free agent signings and patience are what this organization needs right now.