Rockies Predicted Rotation Raises Questions Surrounding One Pitcher's Health

In his first offseason in charge of the Colorado Rockies, new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta didn't make any big moves, which was expected. He went the route that many believed he would in terms of bringing in some veterans with some younger players.

There were multiple routes that DePodesta took to bring some veterans, either through a trade or free agency. When it came to free agency, the Rockies signed some veteran pitchers to add to the rotation behind left-hander Kyle Freeland. After finishing the season with the worst staff in the majors in 2025, there is nowhere to go but up for Colorado in 2026 under first-year full-time manager Warren Schaeffer.

Just how the rotation ends up shaking out will be determined after spring training, before the Rockies begin the season on March 27 in South Florida against the Miami Marlins. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report dropped his latest prediction for each team's starting rotations in 2026. His prediction for Colorado leaves some questions surrounding one right-hander.

Rockies Predicted Starting Rotation Leaves Some Questions

Ryan Feltner | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After having the worst starting rotation last year, changes needed to be made. That's what DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes did. They brought in three veterans, but that raises a good point by Reuter. What does the future hold for right-hander Ryan Feltner if three free agents were signed over the winter? Michael Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sugano and Jose Quintana were brought in.

"After the starting rotation served up an MLB-worst 6.65 ERA a year ago, the Rockies spent $19.1 million on a trio of one-year deals for Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, and Tomoyuki Sugano. That raises the question of how a healthy Ryan Feltner fits the team's plans. The 29-year-old had a 4.49 ERA and 105 ERA+ in 30 starts during the 2024 season, but was slowed by a shoulder injury last season that limited him to 30.1 innings,'' wrote Reuter.

To be clear, bringing in veterans on one-year deals was the right move for the Rockies. The rebuild is going to take a few years and if they can have one or two pitchers well enough to generate interest at the trade deadline, collecting prospects is a part of the rebuild.

Injuries hampered Feltner's 2025 season, resulting in only six starts for the 29-year-old. Bringing in the veterans raises questions as to whether he'll be healthy enough for a full season in 2026.

Reuter predicted an Opening Day rotation of Freeland, Lorenzen, Quintana, Sugano and Chase Dollander. Injuries can occur, which would open a slot for Feltner, but the offseason signings do raise a lot of questions about his health heading into a new season.