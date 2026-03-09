Rockies Receive Concerning Injury News on Reliever RJ Petit

The Colorado Rockies received disappointing injury-related news regarding their reliever, RJ Petit. The organization announced that the right-hander has been diagnosed with a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

This has the potential to put an early test on the Rockies’ bullpen depth.

As reported by Thomas Harding, Colorado confirmed that Petit is currently undergoing additional medical evaluation, as doctors will need to determine the next steps in his treatment and recovery. At the time of publication, the club had not announced whether surgery would be required.

As the team continues to prepare for the 2026 season, this will add pressure to improving the pitching situation in Colorado. When the Rockies selected Petit from the Rule 5 Draft from the Detroit Tigers, the goal was to improve their pitching depth.

Petit Was Competing for a Bullpen Role

Petit entered spring training with a goal of being a part of the Colorado relief team. At just 26 years old, he is still early in his major league career and was the Rockies’ number one pick in the Rule 5 draft. With the Tigers last season, Petit posted a 2.44 ERA with a near 30% strikeout rate.

The 6-foot-8-inch mammoth had only pitched four innings so far in spring training, so the team hadn’t had a big chance to evaluate whether he fit the new mold or not, but he was certainly a welcome addition to the team that posted the highest ERA in all of Major League Baseball.

Now relievers such as Victor Vodnik, Jimmy Herget and Juan Mejia are the ones expeted to factor into Colorado’s bullpen mix.

UCL Injuries Always Raise Concern

Any injury or even mention of the ulnar collateral ligament in regard to pitchers must be treated carefully. The Iigament plays a crucial role in stabilizing the elbow and damage to it can result in Tommy John surgery.

Certainly not every mention or sprain results in surgery. In some cases, pitchers can recover with rest, strengthening and a rework of their throwing program. The Rockies have to be hoping for the best news regarding Petit.

Given that he was a Rule 5 draft pick, he still needs to have 90 days on the active MLB roster to satisfy the Rule 5 requirements. Should Petit require Tommy John surgery, he would certainly be out for the entire season and unable to meet the 90-day active requirement. This would mean Colorado would have to place him on outright waivers. If he cleared waivers, Colorado would be forced to offer him back to Detroit for $50,000.

The Rockies have already suffered a major blow when it was announced that Pierson Ohl, who was just acquired in a trade with Minnesota, would require Tommy John surgery. Losing a second recently acquired pitcher could be devastating.

What Comes Next

For now, the Rockies are in a holding pattern with Petit as they await further medical guidance. Once the consultation process has been completed, everyone should have a much clearer path forward and know whether the right-hander can return later this season.

Either way, the situation currently facing Colorado is an early reminder of how quickly things can change in the pitching department and why it is so important to have strong depth. Unfortunately, this is not something the Rockies have been famous for.