Rockies Rising Star Lands on MLB's Latest Top 10 Shortstop Prospects List
The Colorado Rockies have never been known for having top MLB players on their roster. However, that doesn't mean that their young talent can't develop into such.
The Rockies have struggled in recent years, but considering who their prospects are right now, things could start to turn around for the franchise. This is particularly true when taking into account one of their youngest prospects, who happens to be their most promising.
Now, he's gained even more recognition with MLB's latest shortstop prospect rankings.
Rockies' Shortstop Cracks Top 10
Sam Dykstra of MLB.com recently released his top 10 shortstop prospects list heading into the 2026 season, and interestingly enough, one of Colorado's young talents Ethan Holliday landed himself on the list.
Although it's not shocking that the 18-year-old is gaining recognition in the league, it is rather surprising to see a Rockies player land on a top 10 list, considering how their recent years have played out.
Holliday just barely found his way in the rankings, as Dykstra carefully placed him at No. 10, trailing Philadelphia Phillies' Aidan Miller at No. 9.
Holliday's estimated time of arrival is in 2029, and at this rate, he could end up being quite the breakout player in a few years. He's still a ways out, but throughout 2025, he held the helm at No. 1 among Colorado's top prospects. Falling behind him at Nos. 2 and 3 were Charlie Condon and Cole Carrigg, respectively.
During Holliday's latest campaign with Single-A Fresno Grizzlies, the young shortstop slashed .239/.357/.380 with a .737 OPS, recording two homers and six RBIs through 18 games.
He claimed the spotlight several times last year, and it looks like he's continuing on that trajectory heading into his upcoming season. The Rockies picked him fourth overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft, and it didn't take long to understand why — he is overflowing with potential. Not to mention, he has baseball in his blood as the son of former Colorado legend Matt Holliday.
However, as noted by Dykstra, Holliday has a lot to prove this year. His young age and his lack of experience could certainly go against him, but he can use this season as an opportunity to show his value at the plate.
He has adjustments to make and much more development that needs to happen, but he could be well on his way to carving out an impressive name for himself.