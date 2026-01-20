Rockies Reportedly Send Out Young Pitcher in Latest Trade With Marlins
The Colorado Rockies are still in rebuilding mode after their eyesore of a campaign last year. They'e taken several steps in the right direction this offseason, but in truth, there's nowhere for them to go but up.
In recent days, they've started to make some waves in free agency and in the trade market. Not only have they signed veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen on a one-year, $8 million deal, but now, they've made a move with the Miami Marlins.
Both franchises have been in dire need of depth, and it looks like they're inching closer to acquiring it.
Rockies-Marlins Trade Details
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Colorado is shipping out 25-year-old right-hander Bradey Blalock in exchange for a minor league pitcher. At the time of this writing, it's unclear who the minor league player is, but adding a young arm into the mix will not hurt.
During Blalock's stint in the Majors last year, he registered a 9.36 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 58.2 innings pitched through 14 games, 12 of which he started. Once Lorenzen was acquired, Blalock was designated for assignment so the ball club could make room on the 40-man roster.
His overall 8.16 ERA in the Major Leagues is anything but glamorous. The Boston Red Sox drafted him as the 977th pick in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB draft, but in 2023, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Luis Urías.
Blalock didn't stay with the Brewers for very long, however. In July 2024, they sent him to Colorado for Nick Mears. Now, the young star is packing his bags once again, this time en route to Florida.
Perhaps with a change in scenery and pitching in a stadium without the added challenges that inevitably come with Coors Field, Blalock will find his groove on the mound — this is now out of the Rockies' hands.
Colorado's newly acquired minor league pitcher is going to need some development. Still, he could end up being the key to finally unlocking success for the ball club. At this point, any incoming help should be warmly welcomed, and a relatively fresh roster could be the answer.
Although this was far from the most groundbreaking trade to take place this offseason, one step forward is still progress. The Rockies are looking to redeem themselves during their upcoming campaign, and welcoming new and eager talent is a key way to do that.