Rockies Spring Training Critical to Adael Amador Securing His Future
More than six years ago, Adael Amador signed an international free agent deal with the Colorado Rockies. The hope was that he was the future in the middle of the infield.
Now, entering 2026, he faces a critical juncture in his time with the Rockies.
With a new president of baseball operations in Paul DePodesta and a new general manager in Josh Byrnes, every player in the organization is being assessed. Amador likely has an ally in manager Warren Schaeffer, who was a minor league manager in the system before he joined the Major League staff.
But promise only gets a player like Amador so far. Entering next year, that promise has to convert to production at the Major League level, something he has yet to do.
Adael Amador’s Critical Path Forward
Amador has produced at every stage of his minor league career. He played 80 games at Triple-A Albuquerque last season and slashed .303/.405/.478 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI. He was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star and he became the 13th player in Isotopes history to compile at least 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a campaign.
His career minor league slash is rock solid — .279/.388/.444 with 56 home runs and 238 RBI in 411 games. But those numbers have not yet translated at the Major League level.
He was first promoted in 2024 and in 10 games he slashed .171/.194/.200. It was an understandable slash for a player making his MLB debut. But, Amador got 41 more games last season and he struggled again, with a .177/.256/.265 with a home run and 10 RBI. His Triple-A and MLB batting average spread was more than 100 points, an eye-popping chasm that showed Amador was overwhelmed by MLB pitching.
He is in the Dominican Winter League right now, playing for Aguilas Cibaenas. The winter league is typically populated with Caribbean-born Major Leaguers and top prospects, along with other MLB players looking to get more at-bats they didn’t get in the Majors. Amador’s numbers so far are troubling.
In 25 games he’s slashed .182/.323/.273 with two home runs and 12 RBI. It’s similar to his MLB slash and well below the slash he’s posted in the minors.
For Amador to stick in the organization, much less the Majors, he’ll need to show the franchise’s new leadership more consistency against the plate against Major League pitching. A change in leadership can be a fresh start. It can also be a path to a quick exit, depending on what Amador proves next spring.