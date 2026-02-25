Rockies Star Prospect Delivers Massive Clutch Home Run Against White Sox
Colorado Rockies prospect Zac Veen hit a walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox with the score of 5-4 on Monday.
Zeen blasted a 468-foot home run to center field off reliever Shane Murphy. When he hit it, it was guaranteed that it was out of here. Veen is seeking to become a better version of himself every day.
Veen Looks Like He's in a Better Place Physically and Spiritually
The 24-year-old outfielder has been working hard behind the scenes. He's entering his second season with the ball club, and he's maximizing his opportunities in spring training.
Veen was one of the top prospects in baseball entering the 2020 MLB draft. The Rockies chose him as the ninth overall pick. He slowly moved up the ranks in the minors. Veen's motivation to become a full-time starter in 2026 is self-explanatory after delivering a big hit when it mattered most. It doesn't matter if it's spring training; this home run means a lot for the young talent.
"First of all, I want to say that I'm blessed," Veen said to Patrick Lyons of Rockies Insider. "Honestly, I just wanted to hit, and I was very blessed to get an opportunity to get in that bat, and I want to make the most of it."
It's a major body transformation that we have seen more of Veen. He added 40 pounds in the offseason. He got stronger and healthier, and he's working on his hitting fundamentals.
"Beginning of the offseason, I put in a lot of really good work to get my swing to the best it could be," Veen said. " Back to the basics, hitting line drives up the middle, going through the shins, and as I got bigger and stronger, the ball started jumping a little more, and now I'm just super blessed to get blessed with swings like that."
Although he crushed the ball in yesterday's game and looks bigger. He doesn't see himself as a home run hitter who will hit 40-50 home runs in a season. His approach and goal are to drive the ball and keep the lines moving.
"I really don't view myself as this big power hitter," Veen said. "More of a line drive guy and trying my best at bats for the team.
Veen had to learn and humble himself after everything he's gone through since joining the Rockies organization. There were some good days and some bad days throughout his professional baseball career. One of his good highlights came during his experience at Cactus League play.
Veen slashed .270/.352/.460 with two home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBIs during the 28 games he played. It earned him MVP honors.
The Rockies are hopeful that he continues to stay relentless at the plate and make the team on opening day.