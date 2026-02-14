Zac Veen’s Fresh Start Could Give Rockies an Intriguing Boost in 2026
The Colorado Rockies have made multiple moves this offseason to try to turn the club around, and one of its former top prospects seems to be on the same track.
While the Rockies won’t be counting on Zac Veen to carry the offense in 2026, his comeback story could quietly become one of the club’s most compelling developments this season.
Outfielder Zac Veen Admits to Substance Abuse
At just 24 years old, the outfielder recently revealed that he has battled significant substance abuse issues in his professional career. He is now fully sober and focused on maximizing his potential.
In an interview with Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Veen revealed a lot about the last few years.
“Definitely one of the bigger, main things was sobering up. I had a pretty big substance abuse problem for a few years. But I’m completely clean and sober.
“There were times last year where it was out of hand. Coming home in the offseason, I had to look in the mirror and make some adjustments. And I definitely got closer to God, and it made me want to be the best version of myself in every aspect.”
Veen revealed that he had been smoking marijuana on a regular basis and when he wasn’t high, he was drinking. He went on to admit that this behavior has been occurring since 2021.
Making Big Changes to Mental and Physical Veen
Not only was this harmful to his career on multiple occasions, but it was also affecting his body. While this took too long for Veen to recognize, he is finally on the right track.
Veen arrived in camp noticeably stronger and with a completely reshaped body. Finishing the 2024 season, Veen was skinny and unhealthy.
Walking into 2026, he has reshaped his attitude and his body. Now toting 245 pounds on his 6’4” frame he looks stronger and healthier.
“Looking back, a lot of my meals were smoke – and things that shouldn’t have been,” Veen said to Harding. “I was smoking weed every day. If I couldn’t find any weed, I was drinking every single day. I’d say ever since I got home in 2021 after my first season, it was a consecutive streak of not being sober. Being able to cut that out of my lifestyle and replace that with protein is very beneficial to the genes God gave me.”
What the Numbers Say
Veen made his MLB debut in 2025, but he saw very limited success in a small sample size. In just 12 big-league games, he hit a dismal .118 with one home run and two RBI. He was then optioned back to Triple-A.
The Rockies have long believed in Veen’s tool set though and it shows through their commitment to him even though he was struggling. Manager Warren Schaeffer discussed Veen and how pleased he is with what he has seen so far.
His minor league track record has shown promise. Across multiple levels in 2024, Veen slashed .258/.346/.459 with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He flashed a power-speed combo that once made him one of the organization’s most exciting prospects.
Even with everything he was struggling with, Veen showed improvement during stents at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2025. Power surges reminded the team why his ceiling remains intriguing and possibly kept them interested even knowing his attitude and body wasn’t where they needed to be.
Where Veen Fits on the Team in 2026
The immediate path to success on the MLB field is likely not simple for the outfielder. With an outfield mix including players like Jordan Beck, Willi Castro, Brenton Doyle, Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy, Veen will have to earn his way on the field - likely in more ways than just talent.
This certainly doesn’t mean he is out of the picture. He will likely start the season back at Triple-A, but he could be a midseason call-up candidate and will obviously be looked to in the case of unfortunate injury to others.
If his bat progresses, he could also be an energetic option to make a difference at the plate later in the season.
Why 2026 Matters So Much
Colorado is facing pivotal moments this year. After a devastating third season posting more than 100 losses, everything matters in Denver. Veen’s story will be much the same. Everything will matter, and it’s about much more than just statistics.
Maturity, accountability and elite tools will define both the team and Veen and what both do to turn those things into major league production.
If Veen’s renewed focus and physical gains begin to show on the field, he could become a quiet yet important development in Colorado.
After the road he has traveled, this is his chance to win on multiple levels and become a major part of Colorado’s turnaround.