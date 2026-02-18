Rockies Are Telling Us Plenty About Their Pitching Plans Without Saying It
The Colorado Rockies struggled mightily throughout their 2025 campaign, and much of that can be attributed to their disastrous pitching staff. It's unlikely that their offseason moves were notable enough to significantly propel the ballclub forward this year, but fans should expect to see, at the very least, a few improvements when it comes to pitching.
Southpaw Kyle Freeland still holds the helm at the top of the starting rotation, but the Rockies have also acquired Michael Lorenzen, who provides great depth.
Lorenzen, 34, previously played for the Kansas City Royals in 2024 and 2025. During his latest season with the Royals, he recorded a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts across 141.2 innings pitched through 27 games, 26 of which he started. Once January rolled around, the right-hander signed with Colorado as a free agent. His new contract is a one-year, $8 million deal.
But as the story goes, pitching at Coors Field is no easy undertaking—it's notoriously the worst ballclub for pitchers, even for consistent flamethrowers. Freeland tends to respond well to the environment, but only time will tell how Lorenzen handles it.
The Rockies also welcomed aboard Japanese superstar Tomoyuki Sugano, who logged a 4.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts across 157.0 innings pitched through 30 starts in 2025 with the Baltimore Orioles.
Despite acquiring new faces, and talented ones at that, many are wondering if the franchise did enough this offseason.
Colorado Will Lean on Veterans
While the Rockies did raise the floor of their rotation in recent months, the work is far from over. With Ryan Feltner hoping to bounce back this season and youngster Chase Dollander competing for a spot, there were significant improvements made here.
Their new and improved rotation has a healthy balance of veteran experience and young energy, which could play out in their favor.
Having veterans like Freeland on board will be imperative to Colorado's success during its upcoming campaign. Having spent the past nine years with the Rockies, he is well-versed when it comes to pitching at Coors Field. He will, once again, serve as the ballclub's anchor.
Feltner also has quite a bit of experience under his belt, playing in Colorado for five seasons. He, alongside Freeland, brings valuable leadership to the mound, which will be key for the franchise this year.
Their depth is much deeper and offers more stability than it did in 2025. There will always be "what-ifs" looming, but fans could end up being pleasantly surprised this time around.