Rockies Turn to Waiver Claim Amid Growing Pitching Concerns
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The Colorado Rockies made a pair of pitching-related roster moves as they continue to try to find their way into something positive. Early-season depth concerns as well as performance issues are still plaguing the team.
Colorado is continuing to struggle after opening the 2026 season at 2-5. The home opener left fans with a bad taste in their mouths, and just to get back to .500 for the Rockies will be a miracle at this point.
Colorado claimed left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers and then immediately optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred right-hander McCade Brown to the 60-day injured list.
Peralta Adds Left-Handed Relief Depth
Peralta, 27, brings major league experience to the plate and mound. His versatility should aid the struggling organization, but he will have to start in Triple-A.
Across parts of two MLB seasons, he has posted:
- 5.12 ERA in 45.2 innings
- 37 strikeouts and 24 walks
- 1.71 WHIP
He also posted a 4.37 ERA over 45.2 innings earlier in his career, showing flashes of effectiveness in shorter outings.
Peralta’s profile is more of a depth reliever who relies on a mix of pitches. His arsenal includes a slider, sinker, changeup, and four-seam fastball. All are good pitches, but none of them exceed 89 mph.
Given that the Rockies are full of right-handed options, Peralta should offer them a matchup-based option.
Looking back, his 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels was rocky at best, allowing nine earned runs in just over 10 innings. The team must be betting on his ability to provide depth and some flexibility for the organization.
Brown’s Injury Creates Opportunity
The corresponding move involves McCade Brown being sent to the 60-day IL after he has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation.
The 25-year-old has yet to pitch this season after missing spring training due to injury. It looks like, with this move, the Rockies are confirming that Brown is sidelined for an extended period.
Last season, Brown made his MLB debut directly from Double-A. He was inconsistent but did show some signs of potential.
Over seven starts, he threw 23 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.
What This Means for Rockies
Simply put, the team is still searching for pitching answers. Injuries have already impacted several arms, and the Rockies are continuing to cycle through options.
Peralta doesn’t offer immediate solutions to the Major League problem, but he could in the future. He’s left-handed depth and a potential call-up option if needed.
Brown’s absence will be felt as a young arm who could have factored into the bullpen at least.
This is just another move by Colorado to navigate the ongoing pitching challenges.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Connecticut Sun and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com