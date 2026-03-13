Signs Point to Chase Dollander Boosting the Rockies’ Rotation in 2026

The Colorado Rockies have a bright future ahead of them within the rotation, so long as former first-round pick Chase Dollander pans out the way that the franchise hopes. His first season in the bigs was rocky, but in his defense, nothing went well for the Rockies in 2025.

Dollander proved himself as a strong candidate to help Colorado while in the minor leagues, but his pitching in the majors needs some work. Luckily for him, there isn't any pressure pitching with the Rockies, especially as they're all on his side in wanting him to succeed.

The future is bright for Dollander, and it could easily be showcased this season, according to ESPN analyst Jeff Passan.

Passan Banking on Dollander

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his recent breakdown of each franchise and how they can succeed this season, Passan lists Dollander as the player on whom the Rockies' season success hinges. The Rockies haven't had the best starting pitching over the years, but it could be a different story with the former top prospect.

"As much of a cemetery as Coors Field is for pitchers, a successful 2026 for Dollander would go a long way toward proving the new Rockies are different than the ones who lost 119 games last year and have finished in fourth or fifth in the NL West 12 of the past 15 seasons," Passan wrote.

It's no secret that it's hard to pitch in Colorado, as the Mile High City plays to the advantage of the hitter. However, there have been players who have had success pitching at Coors Field, and Dollander should be motivated by cracking the list.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander (32) on the bench after being taken out of the game. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

New addition to the franchise, starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, is looking forward to figuring out how to pitch well at Coors Field, so Dollander will have someone to lean on in that aspect. The front office is setting Dollander up for success with several veteran additions to the rotation.

A ton will have to go right for the Rockies to earn the respect around the league following a horrible 2025 campaign, but if Dollander finds a way to live up to his hype, or at least show signs of doing so in his second MLB season, Colorado fans have someone to hold out hope for.

There wasn't a month that stood out for Dollander that had much success in 2025, and his spring has been a little rough, but there is still time for him to figure things out.